Mitch McConnell takes to Twitter to prove he's enjoying the Trump-Bannon feud more than anyone.

Mitch McConnell takes to Twitter to prove he's enjoying the Trump-Bannon feud more than anyone.
Orli Matlow
Jan 03, 2018@8:09 PM
Advertising

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has chimed in on the Bannon-Trump feud tearing the Breitbart comments section apart.

Trump hits back after Bannon's 'treason' statements on Kushner and Don Jr.

It started this morning when excerpts from the upcoming book "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House" came out, in which the former White House chief strategist called Don Jr.'s Trump Tower meeting with Russians "treasonous," among other things.

Trump responded with fire and fury, writing, "When he was fired, he not only lost his job, he lost his mind."

Now McConnell—enemy of Bannon as the embodiment of the Republican establishment—appears to be reveling in this feud, posting a reaction GIF at an opportune moment.

Oy. That looks familiar.

Mitch McConnell takes to Twitter to prove he's enjoying the Trump-Bannon feud more than anyone.
giphy
Mitch McConnell takes to Twitter to prove he's enjoying the Trump-Bannon feud more than anyone.
giphy
Advertising
Mitch McConnell takes to Twitter to prove he's enjoying the Trump-Bannon feud more than anyone.
giphy

People are torn, finding the tweet funny but the man behind it, not so much.

Advertising

And of course, it was the jumping off point for other memes.

Advertising

2018, you're a lot to handle.

Advertising
© Copyright 2018 Someecards, Inc