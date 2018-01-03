Mitch McConnell takes to Twitter to prove he's enjoying the Trump-Bannon feud more than anyone.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has chimed in on the Bannon-Trump feud tearing the Breitbart comments section apart.

It started this morning when excerpts from the upcoming book "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House" came out, in which the former White House chief strategist called Don Jr.'s Trump Tower meeting with Russians "treasonous," among other things.

Trump responded with fire and fury, writing, "When he was fired, he not only lost his job, he lost his mind."

Now McConnell—enemy of Bannon as the embodiment of the Republican establishment—appears to be reveling in this feud, posting a reaction GIF at an opportune moment.

Oy. That looks familiar.

giphy