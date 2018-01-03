Mitch McConnell takes to Twitter to prove he's enjoying the Trump-Bannon feud more than anyone.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has chimed in on the Bannon-Trump feud tearing the Breitbart comments section apart.
It started this morning when excerpts from the upcoming book "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House" came out, in which the former White House chief strategist called Don Jr.'s Trump Tower meeting with Russians "treasonous," among other things.
Trump responded with fire and fury, writing, "When he was fired, he not only lost his job, he lost his mind."
Now McConnell—enemy of Bannon as the embodiment of the Republican establishment—appears to be reveling in this feud, posting a reaction GIF at an opportune moment.
Oy. That looks familiar.
People are torn, finding the tweet funny but the man behind it, not so much.
you're awful and in large part responsible for the nightmare unfolding in our country, but I gotta admit...— Matt Singer (@matthewjsinger) January 3, 2018
that's a pretty good tweet.
What is happening? You think it's funny that the insane corrupt POTUS is in a fight with an insane corrupt former chief strategist??? Our country is being destroyed by you all and you're sending gif's?— Amy (@amyinthelou) January 3, 2018
And of course, it was the jumping off point for other memes.
2018, you're a lot to handle.