Mitt Romney takes the crucial step of updating his Twitter before a run for Senate.

With speculation rampant that former presidential candidate and frequent Donald Trump punching bag Mitt Romney will run for Senate in Utah, his Twitter has come under the ever-watchful eye of the media.

Important changes have been noted:

Mitt Romney changes his Twitter location from Massachusetts to Utah amidst Senate run speculation. https://t.co/pSIdLkCzW1 pic.twitter.com/fXBOVQBeYP — ABC News (@ABC) January 3, 2018

First screenshot: 3:12 PM EST today



Second screenshot: 5:45 PM EST today



See if you can spot the difference. pic.twitter.com/OuxM7sc2cd — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) January 2, 2018

Like the fact that Romney, 70, reportedly changed his "location" from Massachusetts, "where he served as governor from 2003 to 2007 -- to Holladay, Utah, where he owns a home."

The change comes after Utah Senator Orrin Hatch announced his intention not to run for reelection. This despite public knowledge that Trump really, really wanted the 83-year-old to seek another term in office so that Romney wouldn't have the opportunity to pester him in Congress by running for his seat.

Because despite the brief moment when Trump considered Romney for Secretary of State, the two men have a stellar history of trading uncomfortable insults that never fail to light up the internet with that particular blend of "how is this happening." Hey, it's better than nuclear war!