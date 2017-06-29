Advertising

Donald Trump claims he no longer watches Morning Joe, the MSNBC news show hosted by Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, because they "speak badly of" him. But he must have been watching today, because something certainly set him off. The President tweeted about the show's hosts, calling them "Psycho Joe" and "low I.Q. Crazy Mika," and then proceeded to gossip about Brzezinski allegedly "bleeding badly from a face-lift." OUCH.

I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

...to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

TMZ has the clip from Thursday's Morning Joe that most likely sent Trump off the deep end and into the gross, sexist, inappropriate end (although, let's be honest, that's the end in which he spends most of his time).

In the clip, Brzezinski started out by saying, "Nothing makes a man feel better than making a fake cover of a magazine about himself, lying every day, and destroying the country. It's a good feeling."

As the station showed the fake Time magazine cover Trump had made and hung in his golf clubs, Brzezinski joked, "Well, he's covering his hands here because they're teensy."

Then Brzezinski got down to it for real, saying,

Everybody in Washington, in the administration, needs to look at this, from, I think, a point of view where you're not lobotomized, because you're sitting in there and you're so scared of him and you think you need to suck up to the President. You need to look at—any company, any big successful—let's say someone came into NBC and took over NBC, and started tweeting wildly about people's appearances, bullying people, talking about people in the competition, lying every day, undermining his managers, throwing them—the person would be thrown out. It's not normal behavior. In fact, there would be concern that perhaps the person who runs the company is out of his mind. These are legitimate concerns at this point. We have never seen anything like this before, ever. Is there any president, in history, in the United States of America? Now, yes, there may be precedent in some other countries. That's not a good sign.

