UPDATE 9:04am—

Well. Trump just proved Brzezinski and Scarborough's point by Tweeting about their show this morning:

Watched low rated @Morning_Joe for first time in long time. FAKE NEWS. He called me to stop a National Enquirer article. I said no! Bad show — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 30, 2017

Mr. President, put down the phone. Step away from the television. By the way, how is your healthcare bill going? Maybe you should focus on that, Donny.

After yesterday's sh*tshow, Mika Brzezinski and co-host/fiancé Joe Scarborough returned to the Morning Joe show on MSNBC to, once again, address the President's sexist tweets.

Brzezinski, who was on the receiving end of the President's nasty tweet-storm that insulted her IQ and her appearance, clarified that she is doing okay after being singled out.

"I’m fine. My family brought me up really tough," said the mother of two. Her father is diplomat Zbigniew Brzezinski.

I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

...to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

"Unfortunately, we’ve learned what we’ve always learned. He for some reason takes things very personally with women. He’s so much worse with women," Joe Scarborough added. "He attacks women."

And as far as those face-lift rumors go? Brzezinski took a moment to clear that up too.

"Speaking of my face … I had my chin tweaked," Brzezinski said, responding to Trumps face-lift claims. "I’m pretty transparent about what I do and I think it looks great."

Honestly, same.

Brzezinski and Scarborough, who once had a close relationship with the President, also released an Op-Ed in The Washington Post early Friday morning aptly titled "Donald Trump is not well." They stated that Trump has an " unhealthy obsession" with their show, and that they feel that he is "not mentally equipped" to watch it if it elicits such a strong response.

MSNBC's Joe and Mika: "Donald Trump is not well" https://t.co/SvKxWsQhXI via @PostOpinions — Washington Post (@washingtonpost) June 30, 2017

"It is disturbing that the president of the United States keeps up his unrelenting assault on women. From his menstruation musings about Megyn Kelly, to his fat-shaming treatment of a former Miss Universe, to his braggadocio claims about grabbing women’s genitalia, the 45th president is setting the poorest of standards for our children,” they wrote.

They also claimed that Trump lied about the specific events of the "bloody face-lift" evening in question, and gave their own account of how that night in Mar-a-Lago went.

The president-elect invited us both to dinner on Dec. 30. Joe attended because Mika did not want to go. After listening to the president-elect talk about his foreign policy plans, Joe was asked by a disappointed Mr. Trump the next day if Mika could also visit Mar-a-Lago that night. She reluctantly agreed to go. After we arrived, the president-elect pulled us into his family’s living quarters with his wife, Melania, where we had a pleasant conversation. We politely declined his repeated invitations to attend a New Year’s Eve party, and we were back in our car within 15 minutes.

They concluded the Op-Ed by noting that they do have over a decade of "some fond memories" with President Trump, but his recent behavior forced them to cut personal and professional ties with the reality star turned leader of the free world.

"We, too, have noticed a change in his behavior over the past few years. Perhaps that is why we were neither shocked nor insulted by the president’s personal attack. The Donald Trump we knew before the campaign was a flawed character but one who still seemed capable of keeping his worst instincts in check."

