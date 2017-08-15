Advertising

Donald Trump-resistant citizens have become pretty good at making creative protest signs ever since the Women's March. And unfortunately, the president gave us something else to protest this weekend, when he spent two days refusing to explicitly condemn the white supremacists who marched in Charlottesville, Virginia Friday night.

New Yorkers organized a protest outside Trump Tower on Monday to give Trump a cold welcome back to New York City, and, because of all that experience they have protesting Trump's policies, the signs and artwork were on point. Here are some of the most creative and fiery messages spotted at Monday's protest.

Advertising

An artist created a giant Donald Trump rat and placed it on display near Trump Tower.

President Trump rat. 59th and 5th Ave. A Chelsea artist created it. He told @NBCNewYork he plans to move it around NYC. pic.twitter.com/M7ueg9CLGt — Erica Byfield (@EricaByfield4NY) August 14, 2017

These people made sure to send their message to Trump in the only color he understands–besides white.

FU Trump balloons at Trump's doorstep to welcome him home to Trump Tower, NYC. pic.twitter.com/8dEE2lb4si — Keegan Stephan (@KeeganNYC) August 14, 2017

Some people want to remind Trump that all this should just not be a thing anymore.

At Trump Tower pic.twitter.com/DLR3eAtlNm — Jon Campbell (@j0ncampbell) August 14, 2017

Thousands gather in front of Trump Tower in NYC. pic.twitter.com/GNdvAjGdKS — Bill Shapiro (@Bill_Shapiro) August 14, 2017

Advertising

Look, it's Donald Turd!

Some protestors made Ku Klux Klan references.

Protestors gathering near Trump Tower. pic.twitter.com/DcDXkCgbB3 — Melissa Gira Grant (@melissagira) August 14, 2017

Others made it clear that Nazism will not be tolerated.

Advertising

Outside Trump Tower where the president is expected to arrive any moment @PIX11News pic.twitter.com/GPV6P4EgQQ — Andrea Cavallier (@acavallierNYC) August 14, 2017

People paid homage to Heather Heyer, who was killed while protesting white supremacy in Charlottesville on Saturday.

Protester Brett Nelson of Brooklyn quoting Heather Heyer's last public Facebook post: pic.twitter.com/obibAiP8Tu — Hansi Lo Wang (@hansilowang) August 14, 2017

Murdered by Nazis. 1945, 2017. Trump Tower Protest, NYC. pic.twitter.com/PfzmwMhUnQ — Keegan Stephan (@KeeganNYC) August 14, 2017

And this nearby bus driver's fist was all he needed to send a message.

Advertising

It would be nice if we could finally hang up our signs for good...but considering Trump's track record, we'll probably need them again soon.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.