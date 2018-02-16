22 bonkers revelations from Mueller’s long-awaited indictment of Russian meddlers.

On Friday, the Justice Department announced that Special Counsel Robert Mueller III and a D.C. grand jury have indicted 13 Russian nationals for their criminal, professional trollery during the election.

The indictment writes out just how deeply, and how widely, Russian efforts to f**k up American political discourse was.

The 37-page indictment detailed the ways in which Russian trolls catfished Americans with false identities and inflammatory messages, organized and funded by a group called the Internet Research Agency. Here are the most bonkers details that are so ridiculous, they have to be true.

1. The mission started in 2014.

The indictment says:

Defendant INTERNET RESEARCH AGENCY LLC (''ORGANIZATION") is a Russian organization engaged in operations to interfere with elections and political processes. From in or around 2014 to the present, Defendants knowingly and intentionally conspired with each other (and with persons known and unknown to the Grand Jury) to defraud the United States by impairing, obstructing, and defeating the lawful functions of the government through fraud and deceit for the purpose of interfering with the U.S. political and electoral processes, including the presidential election of 2016.