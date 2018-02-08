Muslim lawyer has the best response to Islamophobe’s fiery DM.

Qasim Rashid, a lawyer in Washington, DC, is a master at educating trolls.

Ever so patient with white supremacists, Rashid turns their hatred into a learning opportunity, when an Islamophobe tried to offend him with what he thought was a hate crime, Rashid had the best response.

An Islamophobe tried to troll me by sending me a picture of a Quran on fire.



This was my response:#TrollsInMyDMs pic.twitter.com/MOJGwH2DD0 — Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@MuslimIQ) February 8, 2018

Is it a good thing to play yourself, DJ Khaled?

Twitter applauded his reply, and appreciated the education.