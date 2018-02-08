Muslim lawyer has the best response to Islamophobe’s fiery DM.

Qasim Rashid, a lawyer in Washington, DC, is a master at educating trolls.
Ever so patient with white supremacists, Rashid turns their hatred into a learning opportunity, when an Islamophobe tried to offend him with what he thought was a hate crime, Rashid had the best response.
Is it a good thing to play yourself, DJ Khaled?
Twitter applauded his reply, and appreciated the education.
How does one say "you rock" in Arabic? pic.twitter.com/jjMaEskSe8— Tina Brooks (@Pepperfire) February 8, 2018
I just learned and laughed simultaneously! Thank you!— The Golden Glamazon (@SydniDeveraux) February 8, 2018
They should know better than to come for someone way out of their mental league.— Bianca Sommerland 🏒🏳️🌈 (@BSommerland) February 8, 2018
Love the 'Extreme DJ Khaled! pic.twitter.com/dUCoIvHlMN
Love your level of class when it comes to these haters Masha Allah, I don’t have that much patience lol pic.twitter.com/c4TulnMwo5— Justice 4 Hamza (@ZamzDini) February 8, 2018
It addition to being hateful, trolls are also dumb.