Qasim Rashid is a Muslim lawyer in Washington, D.C., who generously takes the time to school white supremacists on their misconceptions about Islam.

On May 9th, Rashid was messaged by a troll with a Pepe the Frog avatar. That's ALWAYS a bad sign as to whether or not they'd be respectful, seeing as the cartoon amphibian was declared to be a hate symbol by the Anti-Defamation League.

That's right, the concept of "72 virgins" is not featured anywhere in the Quran.

According to Just Islam, this common misperception is due to poor translation, which some extremists sects do accept. As Rashid points out, every dangerous extremist culture has their own version of a fantasy that subjugates women, and criminals who act on it.

A White Supremacist DM'd me w/a taunt alleging Islam offers "72 virgins." I rebuked & reminded him to check his own terrorist rape history☕️ pic.twitter.com/6FbxQBrWDu — Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@MuslimIQ) May 9, 2017

Mic dropped.

Before trolling, it's important to check the Quran before you...wreck the Quran.

#Peace.

