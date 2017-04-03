Advertising

In the wake of the deadly terrorist attack at in London on March 22nd, a powerful anonymous letter from a teen girl is making the rounds on Reddit. The letter was posted by user crlxzzz, who says he found the note rolled up on a bus. On the front it read: "Dear Stranger, please read my letter. From, a Muslim."

The letter was found two weeks after the deadly terrorist attack by a British Islam-convert, and in it, the anonymous teen describes what it's like to be a hijab-wearing Muslim in the days following the attack.

Advertising

She describes leaving her house the day after the "horrible, horrible" attack, and feeling that people would "expect answers" from her. In class, she felt "all eyes on me" and recalls: "I felt flushed and not suddenly - almost guilty? What do I have to be guilty for?"

Then one of her classmates even asked her where she was the night before. "I laughed it off because I knew she was joking and that's what humans do when they don't know what to say," she writes.

Advertising

She describes her fear for her own safety in the wake of the attack. "Every Saturday I pass through Westminster and I had to think twice about it this time," she writes. "I was scared that maybe I would be assaulted because of the many labels that come with wearing a hijab... "

She then says she wants to become a lawyer one day, and fears for her own future. "Sometimes I wonder if that will happen and if I will be able to get a job 10 years down the line," she writes. "I hope I can. It's scary being a muslim as these horrible acts of terror are happening and I hope that I can still live here 50 years down the line and that my future children will get so see the beauty of London and the amazing who live here."

Advertising

Her letter is resonating with people across the globe, and too many can relate:

Advertising

You can read the letter in full here:

Dear London I am a Londoner aged 14 years old I also happen to be a black muslim. After the tragedies at the Westminster attack I came to the decision that I wanted to do something. A horrible, horrible thing happened right in the heart of London a place I love so very much. After hearing of the attack I was very agitated and scared for the people of London and the victims. The next day I woke up early and I was watching the news it dawned on me that I would go into school and people would expect answers. As I walked out the door at 8:15 as I usually do and as I saw the familiar faces of my everyday endeavors I wondered what they were thinking I tried my best and walked on smiling, hoping for smile back. Some were returned and some weren't. I went into form and as we spoke about the current affairs I felt all eyes on me. I felt flushed and not suddenly - almost guilty? What do I have to be guilty for? I couldn't determine if I was being paranoid or eyes were darting to the corner of the room to where I was sitting. I walked into my first lesson and a girl had asked me where I was the night before, I laughed it off because I knew she was joking and that's what humans do when they don't know what to say. You don't have to do or say anything to your muslim classmate or colleague. We may be muslim but we don't want to hurt you. We aren't terrorists. Every Saturday I pass through Westminster and I had to think twice about it this time. I was scared that maybe I would be assaulted because of the many labels that come with wearing a hijab... I tend to digress a lot when I am writing so I will skip to the point. I am a hard worker there's nothing more that I want than to finish my education and become a lawyer but London is my home and I want that to happen here. Sometimes I wonder if that will happen and if I will be able to get a job 10 years down the line. I hope I can. It's scary being a muslim as these horrible acts of terror are happening and I hope that I can still live here 50 years down the line and that my future children will get so see the beauty of London and the amazing who live here. What I feel is too much for me to express on paper and I hope I have communicated my message well to whoever is reading this. My last hope like the hopes of many others is peace. Thank you for reading this. I have spent time writing this letter and you may decide to scrunch it up, keep it or leave it behind for the next person to read. All I ask is someone learns something from this letter even if all they learn is that I have terrible handwriting.

Advertising

Whoever this teenager is, she is definitely going to make an amazing lawyer one day. And we need her more than ever.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.