Fallen soldier's wife speaks out on her conversation with Trump. He immediately tweeted back.

After a week that saw Donald Trump vehemently deny that his telephone conversation with Sgt. La David Johnson's widow, Myeshia Johnson, was anything but respectful and presidential, Johnson herself finally spoke out.

Meanwhile, Trump quickly took to Twitter to deny her account because a public feud with a Gold Star widow on the internet three weeks after her husband was killed in action is in fact 2017's version of presidential.

"[I was] very upset and hurt. It made me cry even worse." - Myeshia Johnson, widow of Sgt. La David Johnson to @GStephanopoulos pic.twitter.com/JguNqTaYa3 — Good Morning America (@GMA) October 23, 2017

Speaking with Good Morning America host George Stephanopoulos on Monday, Johnson confirmed the accounts of the call given by her husband's custodial mother and by Congresswoman Fredrica Wilson.

"I didn't say anything, I just listened," Johnson remembered about the call with Trump, before George Stephanapolous clarified, "But you were upset when you got off the phone?"

"Very very upset and hurt. Very," she responded. "It made me cry even worse."

Later Monday morning, after testing the Twitter waters with a tweet on the NFL's disrespect for the flag...

Two dozen NFL players continue to kneel during the National Anthem, showing total disrespect to our Flag & Country. No leadership in NFL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 23, 2017

...Trump took to Twitter to refute Myeshia Johnson, the grieving widow of a man who gave his life for the flag, and shine the hostile spotlight of his millions of followers on her. The irony was lost on him.