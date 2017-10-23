Fallen soldier's wife speaks out on her conversation with Trump. He immediately tweeted back.

After a week that saw Donald Trump vehemently deny that his telephone conversation with Sgt. La David Johnson's widow, Myeshia Johnson, was anything but respectful and presidential, Johnson herself finally spoke out.
Meanwhile, Trump quickly took to Twitter to deny her account because a public feud with a Gold Star widow on the internet three weeks after her husband was killed in action is in fact 2017's version of presidential.
Speaking with Good Morning America host George Stephanopoulos on Monday, Johnson confirmed the accounts of the call given by her husband's custodial mother and by Congresswoman Fredrica Wilson.
"I didn't say anything, I just listened," Johnson remembered about the call with Trump, before George Stephanapolous clarified, "But you were upset when you got off the phone?"
"Very very upset and hurt. Very," she responded. "It made me cry even worse."
Later Monday morning, after testing the Twitter waters with a tweet on the NFL's disrespect for the flag...
...Trump took to Twitter to refute Myeshia Johnson, the grieving widow of a man who gave his life for the flag, and shine the hostile spotlight of his millions of followers on her. The irony was lost on him.
"I had a very respectful conversation with the widow of Sgt. La David Johnson," wrote Trump of their phone conversation, "and spoke his name from beginning, without hesitation!"
According to ABC News, Johnson confirmed the account that Trump struggled to "remember my husband's name" on the call. She also reportedly confirmed that Trump said her husband "knew what he signed up for, but it hurts anyways."
Johnson said those words "made me cry. I was very angry at the tone of his voice, and how he said it."
Trump has said he has proof that the call went the way he says it did. Instead of releasing that proof, POTUS has instead decided to attack Johnson on Twitter.
If the last year is any indication, that's about as presidential as it gets.