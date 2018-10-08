Both Democrats and Republicans are mad this actor tweeted a nude pic of Melania Trump.

Our country is so polarized in 2018 that even Taylor Swift had to pick a team. But it seems people on both sides of the aisle were able to finally come together on one issue: it's not a good look to share naked photos of the First Lady on Twitter. Even if she used to be a model. An occasionally nude model.
Melania Trump wants us to focus on what she does (garden and enable human rights abuses) not what she wears (clothing with inflammatory messages to the American public), she clarified earlier this week while dressed as Carmen Sandiego. We respect the sentiment behind her words, even if she makes it really, really hard for us by pulling shit like this:
In our defense, making fun of the First Lady's attire is a relatively harmless, age-old tradition. But there are lines. And many people think that actor Chris Meloni crossed one when he tweeted out a photo of former model Melania Trump wearing nothing at all.
The tweet reads, "Focus on what I do, not what I wear."
People from all across the political spectrum are calling out the Law & Order star for sexism and overall douchebaggery.
And, for once, republicans and democrats seem to agree.
Exactly! Please don't make me write an article defending Melania when I could use that energy to malign her and her white supremacist husband while eating Cheetos and screaming in to the abyss.