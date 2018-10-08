Both Democrats and Republicans are mad this actor tweeted a nude pic of Melania Trump.

Our country is so polarized in 2018 that even Taylor Swift had to pick a team. But it seems people on both sides of the aisle were able to finally come together on one issue: it's not a good look to share naked photos of the First Lady on Twitter. Even if she used to be a model. An occasionally nude model.

Melania Trump wants us to focus on what she does (garden and enable human rights abuses) not what she wears (clothing with inflammatory messages to the American public), she clarified earlier this week while dressed as Carmen Sandiego. We respect the sentiment behind her words, even if she makes it really, really hard for us by pulling shit like this:

Colonizer outfit! What was she bloody thinking, showing up in Africa in this outfit. The photo on the left is from 1935. The lack of understanding cultural norms, and mores baffles me. Melania Trump an her "Be Best." 😡😡 pic.twitter.com/dAppWarbY9 — Aila (@aKahlfuss) October 6, 2018

In our defense, making fun of the First Lady's attire is a relatively harmless, age-old tradition. But there are lines. And many people think that actor Chris Meloni crossed one when he tweeted out a photo of former model Melania Trump wearing nothing at all.

The tweet reads, "Focus on what I do, not what I wear."