House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi was the only woman amongst a group of 10 men, including Donald Trump, at a White House dinner Wednesday evening. As you're probably already predicting, yes, the men made sure to talk over Pelosi. However, being the badass that she is, she shut them the hell down and commanded the room.
As reported by The Washington Post, when Pelosi was trying to make an important point at the dinner, the dudes started interrupting her all over the damn place.
At one point, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross asked, “What exactly does the president get out of this deal?” As Pelosi, the only woman at the table of 11, tried to make her point — that the president gets the cooperation of the Democrats, which he will likely need on a host of issues — the men in the room began talking over her and one another.
Instead of acquiescing, Pelosi reportedly interrupted them with the perfect one-liner: “Do the women get to talk around here?”
And it gets better–The Washington Post then wrote: "There was, at last, silence, and she was not interrupted again."
As we explained yesterday, the point of the dinner was to discuss Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), an Obama era program that protects minors who were brought to the U.S. as undocumented immigrants from deportation. Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions recently announced they would be ending DACA, a decision that was widely panned by Trump's critics (including Obama).
While at the dinner, Trump came to an agreement regarding the protection of young undocumented immigrants with Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, who was also in attendance. According to The Washington Post, those who were protected by DACA will be allowed to stay in the U.S. in exchange for a border security package, which is supposedly separate from Trump's border wall. (Can you even believe the wall is still a thing?)
News of Pelosi's sick burn spread 'round the internet, and many expressed their admiration.
Here's hoping Pelosi gets invited to a few more important dinners–but if she isn't, maybe that'll make her available to give me a few pointers on shutting down overly-confident men.