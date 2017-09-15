Advertising

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi was the only woman amongst a group of 10 men, including Donald Trump, at a White House dinner Wednesday evening. As you're probably already predicting, yes, the men made sure to talk over Pelosi. However, being the badass that she is, she shut them the hell down and commanded the room.

As reported by The Washington Post, when Pelosi was trying to make an important point at the dinner, the dudes started interrupting her all over the damn place.

At one point, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross asked, “What exactly does the president get out of this deal?” As Pelosi, the only woman at the table of 11, tried to make her point — that the president gets the cooperation of the Democrats, which he will likely need on a host of issues — the men in the room began talking over her and one another.

Instead of acquiescing, Pelosi reportedly interrupted them with the perfect one-liner: “Do the women get to talk around here?”

And it gets better–The Washington Post then wrote: "There was, at last, silence, and she was not interrupted again."

