Advertising

The National Enquirer has just released a story about a cheating scandal involving engaged Morning Joe co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski. The story comes on the tail of an ongoing feud between Donald Trump and the MSNBC hosts. On Thursday, Trump tweeted some rude and sexist tweets about the couple, and Scarborough and Brzezinski responded by writing an op-ed published in the Washington Post today.

The homepage of the National Enquirer. National Enquirer

That the tabloid chose to run the story today isn't particularly surprising, given the current conflict between Trump and the MSNBC hosts. In the op-ed, the couple claimed that "top White House staff members warned that the National Enquirer was planning to publish a negative article about us unless we begged the president to have the story spiked. We ignored their desperate pleas."

Advertising

The op-ed also included the fact that Trump called Brzezinski "neurotic" during his presidential campaign, and "promised to attack [them] personally after the campaign ended."

New York Magazine reports that Trump and the National Enquirer's CEO, David Pecker, have been friends for years. A source close to the Enquirer told New York Magazine, "They’re very close.”​​​​ That explains why Trump seems to have so much pull with the tabloid.

On their show this morning, Scarborough and Brzezinski spoke about the situation, including most of the things they wrote in their op-ed.

Advertising

NBC News' Brad Jaffy tweeted a clip of the show, along with the words, "This is a chilling story." Judd Legum, the editor and founder of Think Progress, summed it up, writing "1. National Enquirer starts stalking Mika and her kids 2. Top WH aides repeatedly call Joe, say it will stop if you apologize to Trump."

1. National Enquirer starts stalking Mika and her kids



2. Top WH aides repeatedly call Joe, say it will stop if you apologize to Trump https://t.co/U9rQNvV1Uc — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) June 30, 2017

Seems like Trump probably shouldn't be expecting that call anytime soon.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.