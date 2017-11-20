Trump's security advisor reportedly thinks he's at least as smart as a kindergartener.

I call Donald Trump an idiot just about every day and it never makes national news. But when a member of Trump's administration calls Trump an idiot, well, that's another story.
According to a report by BuzzFeed News, National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster recently attended a private dinner with Safra Catz, the CEO of tech company Oracle. Five anonymous sources (four of which say they heard about it from Catz firsthand) told BuzzFeed News that McMaster called Trump an "idiot," a "dope," and "someone with the intelligence of kindergartener" during the dinner.
Look, we all vent about our bosses sometimes. Imagine if your boss was Donald Trump–it would be extremely hard to stop yourself from complaining about him, don't you think? TBH, I don't blame McMaster for calling Trump an idiot–although I do blame him for supporting the Trump administration, especially since he clearly isn't a huge fan.
QUIT. YOUR. JOB. BRO.
Anyway, both the Trump administration and Oracle have already denied the claims. (Something we imagine they'd both do whether or not the remarks were true.)
"Actual participants in the dinner deny that General McMaster made any of the comments attributed to him by anonymous sources," Michael Anton, a spokesman for the National Security Council, told BuzzFeed News. "Those false comments represent the diametric opposite of General McMaster's actual views."
Ken Glueck, the Oracle senior VP for government affairs, also said the story was untrue. "None of the statements attributed to General McMaster were said," he told the outlet, adding that Catz agrees with him.
Catz probably has her own opinions of Trump, considering she served on his transition team following the election. She was also considered for several posts in the Trump administration, though she was never given one. It's safe to say that when Trump inevitably fires H.R. McMaster, Catz will not be considered as his replacement.