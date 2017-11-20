Trump's security advisor reportedly thinks he's at least as smart as a kindergartener.

I call Donald Trump an idiot just about every day and it never makes national news. But when a member of Trump's administration calls Trump an idiot, well, that's another story.

According to a report by BuzzFeed News, National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster recently attended a private dinner with Safra Catz, the CEO of tech company Oracle. Five anonymous sources (four of which say they heard about it from Catz firsthand) told BuzzFeed News that McMaster called Trump an "idiot," a "dope," and "someone with the intelligence of kindergartener" during the dinner.

Look, we all vent about our bosses sometimes. Imagine if your boss was Donald Trump–it would be extremely hard to stop yourself from complaining about him, don't you think? TBH, I don't blame McMaster for calling Trump an idiot–although I do blame him for supporting the Trump administration, especially since he clearly isn't a huge fan.

QUIT. YOUR. JOB. BRO.