Filmmaker CJ Hunt arrived in Charlottesville, Virginia on Friday, to film a segment for his documentary on Confederate monuments, he writes in an op-ed for GQ. He ended up arriving in Charlottesville on the eve of the "the largest white supremacist rally in decades," he writes.

We all know how that went down, with hundreds of neo-Nazis marching, wielding lit tiki torches and chanting racist slogans like "blood and soil," culminating in violence and the murder of a counter-protester.

Hunt covered much of it, and says "nothing troubled me more than when I watched a Nazi disappear." Apparently, one of these Nazi protesters suddenly had a change-of-heart (if he even has one) when he realized people were filming and photographing the march. So in a last ditch effort to protect his identity, he stripped off his white power uniform (bearing insignia of white nationalist group Vanguard America) and tried to make a getaway. Hunt followed him, camera in hand, writing:

He wore the khaki-and-white uniform of the white nationalist group Vanguard America. He had been separated from them, and was being chased by at least one protester. He ripped off his shirt and begged the crowd for mercy. He wasn't actually into white power, you see.

You can watch the whole turn-of-events here:

Hunt says when confronted about being a white supremacist, the guy said "barely" and added: "It’s kind of a fun idea. Just being able to say ‘white power,’ you know?"

Hunt continues:

By the looks of things, the fun of shouting ‘white power’ stopped as soon as he was threatened with the same violence his group brought to bear on others. Cut off from the pack, forced to face the consequences of his inflammatory behavior, he found escape in a costume change.

Except he can't "escape" because now he lives on the internet, forever.

In the days following the rally, many of the Nazis have been named, shamed, disowned by their families, and fired, with a lot of help from the internet. So, good work, the internet! Let's keep it up, shall we?

