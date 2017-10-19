Nazi Richard Spencer's visit to Florida could not have gone worse for him.

Nazi Richard Spencer took his attention-seeking advocacy for a white ethno-state down to Gainesville on Thursday, where he addressed a near-empty crowd at the University of Florida.

It wasn't a UF event. Rather, Nazi Richard Spencer simply invited himself and rented the space, and the governor of Florida declared a state of emergency as the university spent hundreds of thousands of dollars in security to prevent another Charlottesville.

Also in preparation for the event, Nazis were asked to hide their swastikas.

The Daily Stormer "tips" for Spencer's FLA visit make it pretty clear what kind of man is interested in hearing this speech #NoNazisatUF pic.twitter.com/yn7sKD2l6i — Michael E. Hayden (@MichaelEHayden) October 19, 2017

Protestors stood outside the venue, letting Nazi Richard Spencer know that Nazism is not welcome in the 21st century. There was literally a war some 70 years ago, and the bad guys lost.

Here are the best signs and screams protesting the racist bastard, in and outside the venue.

1.