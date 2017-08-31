Advertising

Fact: The Nazis were as good at branding as they were at murder and conquest.

The full name of the Nazi Party was "Nationalsozialistische Deutsche Arbeiterpartei," aka the National Socialist German Worker's Party, even though their politics were not actually socialist. The far-right leaders of the Nazi party decided to throw the word socialist into their name to attract workers away from communism and into their brand of populist nationalism.

Over 80 years later, a conservative writer on Twitter attempted to blow people's minds with the factoid of the full name of the Nazi party...

Nazis were socialist. https://t.co/WTmYzfxlKi — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 17, 2017

...but was promptly schooled in a hilarious, foul-mouthed thread by history writer Mike Stuchbery.

Ok, dickhead, I did this politely to someone else earlier, but now I'm going to rinse you. Prepare. https://t.co/HcgpKHY3Cq — Mike Stuchbery 💀🍷 (@MikeStuchbery_) August 17, 2017

Yeah, the Nazis called themselves the 'National Socialists', and they even nicked some (incredibly benign) socialist policies... — Mike Stuchbery 💀🍷 (@MikeStuchbery_) August 17, 2017

It is, however, a total misnomer, it's like the World Series, or Democratic People's Republic of Korea, or 'ethics in gaming journalism'. — Mike Stuchbery 💀🍷 (@MikeStuchbery_) August 17, 2017

The Nazis were fascists. Indisputably. They drew their ideology from Italy's fascists, who arose in reaction to the Left. — Mike Stuchbery 💀🍷 (@MikeStuchbery_) August 17, 2017

The Italian Right, @stillgray, still mired in 19th century thought, could not tackle the explosion in left-wing organization. — Mike Stuchbery 💀🍷 (@MikeStuchbery_) August 17, 2017

Mussolini gives us the first fascist platform - national/racial superiority, rearmament & expansion, and consolidation of capital. — Mike Stuchbery 💀🍷 (@MikeStuchbery_) August 17, 2017

The Italian Fascists appropriated, wholesale, Roman imagery, such as the 'fasces', to evoke renewed national pride & a sense of superiority. pic.twitter.com/nOr1ohA76P — Mike Stuchbery 💀🍷 (@MikeStuchbery_) August 17, 2017

The Italian Fascists sought, @stillgray, to expand & reclaim historically Italian lands (mirroring a large portion of the old Roman Empire). pic.twitter.com/2Rot3O9gZN — Mike Stuchbery 💀🍷 (@MikeStuchbery_) August 17, 2017

After nicking some socialist economic policies (public works & spending), fascist government formed corporate cartels, enriching the few. — Mike Stuchbery 💀🍷 (@MikeStuchbery_) August 17, 2017

Hitler & his Deutcher Arbeiter Partei mates see this and decide that they need to steal support from actual socialists, @StillGray... pic.twitter.com/Fq9ylQcch7 — Mike Stuchbery 💀🍷 (@MikeStuchbery_) August 17, 2017

...so the DAP rebadge themselves as the NSDAP... Socialism still being a relatively new ideology. It's like adding 'e-' to a product name. pic.twitter.com/AwsIr5CPaE — Mike Stuchbery 💀🍷 (@MikeStuchbery_) August 17, 2017

Otherwise, they were fascist - 1. Saw themselves as racially/nationally superior, 2. Wanted rearmament & expansion, 3. Consolidated capital. — Mike Stuchbery 💀🍷 (@MikeStuchbery_) August 17, 2017

1. Do I really need to go into their views on race & their feelings towards the Jews? pic.twitter.com/gpSd44gojm — Mike Stuchbery 💀🍷 (@MikeStuchbery_) August 17, 2017

2. Do I really need to go into their designs on a 'Greater German Reich'? pic.twitter.com/4w7K1T2nJy — Mike Stuchbery 💀🍷 (@MikeStuchbery_) August 17, 2017

3. The Germans used socialist economic policies, before retreating to a corporate cartel base. Companies like Krupp made $$$. pic.twitter.com/qrjXTAkp2s — Mike Stuchbery 💀🍷 (@MikeStuchbery_) August 17, 2017

The actual socialists who emerged after Marx wanted three things - 1. Removal of classes. 2. World socialism. 3. Distribution of capital. — Mike Stuchbery 💀🍷 (@MikeStuchbery_) August 17, 2017

There was a huge gap between rich & poor in Tsarist Russia. The Bolsheviks sought to eliminate this division (yes, by violent revolt). pic.twitter.com/PMDlS6IeGT — Mike Stuchbery 💀🍷 (@MikeStuchbery_) August 17, 2017

After they succeeded, the Bolsheviks wanted to take the Revolution worldwide. Heard of 'Comintern'? No race, no nations, only socialism. pic.twitter.com/nmHUsh4Gsv — Mike Stuchbery 💀🍷 (@MikeStuchbery_) August 17, 2017

3. As for redistribution of capital, do I really need to explain the difference between collectivisation & cartels, Mr Tax Haven? — Mike Stuchbery 💀🍷 (@MikeStuchbery_) August 17, 2017

So, you see, @stillgray there's a big fucking difference between fascism and socialism, in that they're COMPLETE FUCKING OPPOSITES. — Mike Stuchbery 💀🍷 (@MikeStuchbery_) August 17, 2017

So, if you're peddling this 'munuhmunuh NAZIS ARE SOCIALISTS' bullshit you're either massively dense or an evil prick. — Mike Stuchbery 💀🍷 (@MikeStuchbery_) August 17, 2017

Watching your behaviour since the whole GamerGate thing & your stupid fake Nazi bullshit, I'm inclined to think the latter of you, chuckles. — Mike Stuchbery 💀🍷 (@MikeStuchbery_) August 17, 2017

So take your jizz-sodden waifu pillow, @stillgray & stick to crying about video games. Cut the edgelord Alt-Right commentator act. — Mike Stuchbery 💀🍷 (@MikeStuchbery_) August 17, 2017

There's are names for those who take advantage of ignorance & hatred to their own ends, @stillgray. You can work them out. — Mike Stuchbery 💀🍷 (@MikeStuchbery_) August 17, 2017

Until then, keep your head down, keep quiet, or more and more people are going to start to see what you are. A coward is just the start. — Mike Stuchbery 💀🍷 (@MikeStuchbery_) August 17, 2017

Next time you want to go around peddling "alternative facts," be prepared for the receipts of history to come at you.

