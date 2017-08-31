Advertising

Fact: The Nazis were as good at branding as they were at murder and conquest.

The full name of the Nazi Party was "Nationalsozialistische Deutsche Arbeiterpartei," aka the National Socialist German Worker's Party, even though their politics were not actually socialist. The far-right leaders of the Nazi party decided to throw the word socialist into their name to attract workers away from communism and into their brand of populist nationalism.

Over 80 years later, a conservative writer on Twitter attempted to blow people's minds with the factoid of the full name of the Nazi party...

...but was promptly schooled in a hilarious, foul-mouthed thread by history writer Mike Stuchbery.

Next time you want to go around peddling "alternative facts," be prepared for the receipts of history to come at you.

