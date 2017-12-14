20 tweets about Net Neutrality to read before you’re charged for them.

The Federal Communications Commission just voted to repeal Net Neutrality rules, which prohibited internet service providers for blocking certain websites and apps or charging to access particular services. Once (if!) this takes effect, Verizon or whichever friendly corporation that gets your money can charge you extra to stream Netflix or check in on social media. Thanks, guys!

giphy

All hope is not lost just yet—states are stepping up to sue the FCC, and Congress can still butt in. In the meantime, here are some tweets to help you laugh through the pain of this tough blow.

1.

Me trying to keep my messenger pigeon alive because I don’t have an unlimited pigeon plan because #NetNeutrality is dead pic.twitter.com/AGmVIUGoXW — 🏹 (@DAMNDAVlD) December 14, 2017

2.

Thought I was living in 2017, not 1984 #NetNeutrality — Jacob St. John (@SaneJohn2) December 14, 2017

3.