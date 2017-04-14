Advertising

Here's a video of a New Jersey politician drunkenly telling a woman at a bar that she "should fuck" him, because he's just that sort of classy guy. The politician is GOP New Jersey Assembly candidate Brian McDowell, who has, according to Politico, just lost the endorsement of Cape May County Republicans, thanks to his generous offer of his penis at the bar.

Cape May County GOP Chairman Mark Karavan told Politico,

Advertising

The GOP is very supportive of women and women’s rights. We have three women who have been elected as freeholders, several women constitutional officers. Supporting women and women’s groups is one of our core values. You can do the math.

In the video, Brian McDowell tells a woman at a bar (who was later revealed to be a friend of his), "Let me tell you right now. You should fuck me. It would really be good. Listen, you never know.” Ooof. Listen, sometimes you do know, and that woman seems pretty sure about NO.

Advertising

Also, Brian McDowell wants you to know that he wasn't drunk in the video. As if it makes it better that he's just like that sober. He told Politico, “Yes, I had a couple of drinks but it also shows the confidence that I have in a room. And I believe in life most people enjoy confidence." He might be enjoying that confidence, but I can guarantee the women around him are not.

Advertising

Even though he's lost the support of Cape May County Republicans, McDowell isn't quitting the race. In fact, this seems to have made him stronger, since he's now (confidently) comparing himself to none other than JESUS.

McDowell attempted to explain away this moment by telling Politico, “There are human errors and even Jesus dropped the cross three times. I’m not running to be the Pope. I’m running to make New Jersey more affordable.”

Okay, wow, not quite the same thing. Maybe he should replace "confident" with "delusional."

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.