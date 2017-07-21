Advertising

The year 2015 was truly a simpler time: Barack Obama was president, David Letterman was still on TV, and for a terrifying moment, we all thought Jon Snow was actually dead. Sure, that was all only two years ago, but it feels like it has been a lifetime since then.

It was also the year that entrepreneur Anthony "The Mooch" Scaramucci went on live television to badmouth Donald Trump. Today it was announced that Scaramucci will become the White House's brand-new communications director amidst Sean Spicer's resignation (Sarah Huckabee Sanders will assume Spicer's role as White House press secretary). What a difference two years makes.

Check out this video of Anthony "The Mooch" Scaramucci absolutely ripping his boss-to-be to shreds on Fox Business by calling him "anti-American" and a "hack" in an brutal rant.

Scaramucci on Trump, Aug 2015: “a hack… anti-American… bullies association… don’t like the way he talks about women” https://t.co/s8BW4RPloK pic.twitter.com/fvEtTiW2Eo — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) July 21, 2017

Damn, this may not be those fabled "pee-pee tapes," but you just watched Donald Trump get absolutely sh*t on.

"He’s a hack politician," Scaramucci exclaimed. "He’s probably going to make Elizabeth Warren his vice presidential nominee with comments like that. It’s anti-American."

No, if he did that, many more people would like him.

He went to say, "I don’t like the way he talks about women. I don’t like the way he talks about Megyn Kelly… You’re an inherited money dude from Queens County, bring it, Donald."

What a weird, vague threat!

Jay Caruso, reporter for the Conservative Blog Red State, also noted that Scaramucci had donated to Barack Obama's 2008 presidential campaign.

So Spicer, an actual Republican, was pushed out for an Obama donor. pic.twitter.com/Ao65zYMdLg — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) July 21, 2017

Well, it is safe to say that meetings between The Donald and The Mooch are probably going to be sufficiently awkward.

But hey, let's not go too hard on the guy. At least he has great taste in shareable web content:

Remember this!! All of you fat fingered obsessive wannabe political pundits--who are just like me!!! pic.twitter.com/GbbqHyFt3o — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) October 13, 2016

