President Donald Trump reportedly hates reading, but that won't stop him from his favorite pastime: bashing the "failing" New York Times. He's tweeted about the paper over a hundred times. And when you check the archives, their name in his tweets is almost always preceded by that charming nickname.

On Monday evening, the paper of record finally lost their black and white cool and engaged in some color commentary.

This some tabloid business.

"That is incorrect," wrote the Times' communications team on Twitter, pushing their glasses higher up their nose. "NYT's business is thriving. Most ever paid subs... and growing profit, income and revenues."

The Times was responding to Donald Trump's rhetorical question on Monday about how long "the failing nytimes" could remain in business with such "big losses."

What losses? The Times followed up their tweet with another—seemingly pointing to the story that infuriated the president. That story detailed the moves of the non-Trump Republicans prepping for possible 2020 runs in case Trump doesn't survive his many political catastrophes.

"We stand by it."

We spoke to 75+ Repubs for this story, and we stand by it. This type of journalism is core to our mission. (2/2) https://t.co/m6r7bvtFrb — NYTCo Communications (@NYTimesComm) August 7, 2017

That's about as big a f*ck you as you're gonna get from the New York Times.

