Easiest way to get attention on the internet if you're a Republican politician? Tweet something dumb.
Republican and former House Speaker Newt Gingrich was the latest to take advantage of this opportunity with an inane, barely-understandable tweet about Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell's joint press conference Tuesday afternoon.
"Presideent Trtump was rermarkably stgroing in hius joint press event with Sen McConnell," he tweeted. "His grasp of the issues is very deep and growing."
For some reason, the first sentence of Gingrich's tweet is absolutely ridden with typos. It looks like the type of text you get from your drunk friend at 2:00 in the morning. However, the second sentence is perfectly fine (except for his claim that Trump's grasp of the issues is very deep and growing–many would argue that Trump is still as confused about the issues as ever).
Gingrich unfortunately deleted the covfefe-level tweet about a half hour after posting it, following up with another tweet that attempts to explain his error.
Unfortunately, neither the spelling nor the concept is right, Newt. Here are a few more of his tweets, the first of which (in this screenshot) was deleted a few minutes after it was posted.
Even though the instantly-iconic tweet only lived on Gingrich's Twitter page for about 30 minutes, swarms of his critics took screenshots of the gaffe, allowing it to live on forever. Here are some of their jokes, in case you aren't laughing hard enough yet.