Easiest way to get attention on the internet if you're a Republican politician? Tweet something dumb.

Republican and former House Speaker Newt Gingrich was the latest to take advantage of this opportunity with an inane, barely-understandable tweet about Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell's joint press conference Tuesday afternoon.

"Presideent Trtump was rermarkably stgroing in hius joint press event with Sen McConnell," he tweeted. "His grasp of the issues is very deep and growing."

For some reason, the first sentence of Gingrich's tweet is absolutely ridden with typos. It looks like the type of text you get from your drunk friend at 2:00 in the morning. However, the second sentence is perfectly fine (except for his claim that Trump's grasp of the issues is very deep and growing–many would argue that Trump is still as confused about the issues as ever).

Gingrich unfortunately deleted the covfefe-level tweet about a half hour after posting it, following up with another tweet that attempts to explain his error.

i accept responsibility for typos in my last tweet. Sometimes my ideas are faster than my fingers. Concept still right — Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) October 16, 2017

Unfortunately, neither the spelling nor the concept is right, Newt. Here are a few more of his tweets, the first of which (in this screenshot) was deleted a few minutes after it was posted.

Even though the instantly-iconic tweet only lived on Gingrich's Twitter page for about 30 minutes, swarms of his critics took screenshots of the gaffe, allowing it to live on forever. Here are some of their jokes, in case you aren't laughing hard enough yet.

⁉️WHAT⁉️



Newt Gingrich tweets gibberish about Trump's gibberish.🤪



YO NEWT, try laying off the sauce, at least until Happy Hour at 5pm‼️🍸🥂🍻 pic.twitter.com/lyaTM9fgop — Dr. Dena Grayson (@DrDenaGrayson) October 16, 2017

You just misspelled "President", "Trump", "remarkably", "strong" and "his". You shouldn't comment on others' grasp of intellectual issues... pic.twitter.com/Dulq7Ck9iB — Pé Resists (@4everNeverTrump) October 16, 2017

My professional opinion is that in a joke there should be only 1 "unusal thing"—either the spelling or the penis imagery—for greater effect pic.twitter.com/92vD7x1V5g — Orli Matlow (@HireMeImFunny) October 16, 2017

Tbf, if I had to defend Donald Trump, I’d be drunk before noon too. pic.twitter.com/2No4FPg3cj — Sarah (@thetigersez) October 16, 2017

"These are real words. Maybe you are looking in a bad dictionary but these words are in my dictionary."

-- Newt Gingrich, later today pic.twitter.com/HxFxELJap7 — s🎃phie hirsh (@maynotbecool) October 16, 2017

I assume your spellcheck is in the hospital battling cancer so you abandoned it — Ramzy Nasrallah (@ramzy) October 16, 2017

WARNING: Attempting to say Trump is smart may cause 17 simultaneous strokes. pic.twitter.com/RU6GBY3XT4 — Brook Lundy (@brooklundy1) October 16, 2017

New York Times bestselling author Newt Gingrich here, folks pic.twitter.com/Ga7cYehJxk — Jason, From Camp? (@longwall26) October 16, 2017

Newt Gingrich is trying to bring back Weird Twitter. pic.twitter.com/c4kClYrORb — ParaNorbit™ (@TimDuffy) October 16, 2017

bartender: you've had 8 whiskies PLEASE go home

me: pic.twitter.com/uqOyJFM9At — may wilkerson (@shutupmay) October 16, 2017

