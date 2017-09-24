Advertising

Thousands of Americans have developed a newfound interest in football thanks to a new battle brewing between the NFL and (who else?) our President.

At a rally in Huntsville, Alabama on Friday, President Donald Trump railed against national anthem protests and insulted the NFL players who dare (*eyeroll*) express their constitutional right to free speech on the football field. "Wouldn't you love to see one of those NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, 'Get that son of a bitch off the field right now, he's fired. He's fired!'"

On Sunday aka gameday, the teams had an opportunity to respond — and they all did. Some teams chose to take a knee during the national anthem, others linked arms, some sat on the bench, and more. Here's what a day full of those great American pastimes — football and free speech — looks like.

The Steelers stayed off the field for the national anthem, aside from player and military vet Alejandro Villanueva.

Steelers stayed in locker except for #AlejandroVillanueva yet the empty bench gets more media coverage. Much respect #Villanueva 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/WB5117QClI — Angel Chavez (@enjoboy4u) September 24, 2017

The Seahawks and the Titans skipped it.

Not a single player from the Titans or the Seahawks participated in the National Anthem just now. pic.twitter.com/yskxkpFYL0 — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) September 24, 2017

The Bills took a knee.

The Broncos took a knee.

Denver Broncos players take a knee during the National Anthem.#TakeTheKnee pic.twitter.com/lFmSoRWG9C — ɑʀcɗɑɳcɛʀ (@thearcdancer) September 24, 2017

The Saints stayed on the bench.

The Chiefs and the Chargers took a knee.

During Chiefs-Chargers, Travis Kelce is maybe the most prominent white player to kneel today. Several Chargers players kneeling, too. pic.twitter.com/nnmJIGjmMA — Tyler R. Tynes (@TylerRickyTynes) September 24, 2017

The Dolphins wore #IMWITHKAP shirts, then knelt for the national anthem.

Miami Dolphins players were seen Sunday wearing #IMWITHKAP t-shirts in support of Colin Kaepernick. https://t.co/A0VllwihnW pic.twitter.com/YjAFHsvY2b — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 24, 2017

The Patriots took a knee, with notable exception Tom Brady.

WATCH: Fans Boo Patriots For Kneeling During Anthem, Shout, "STAND UP!"



Tom Brady stood. #TakeTheKneehttps://t.co/MoDdbWr31s — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) September 24, 2017

President Trump has yet to respond, as he's the President of the United States and has more important things to do than talk about football. Just kidding!

Sports fans should never condone players that do not stand proud for their National Anthem or their Country. NFL should change policy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

