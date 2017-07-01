Advertising

It seems like every day, there's a new crazy Twitter rampage from president Donald Trump that everyone needs to talk about. Feel like you could use a break from the president's Twitter shenanigans? You're not alone.

@niceDonaldTrump is a Twitter account that imagines what Trump would be tweeting if he were super nice. The account's bio reads, "Tweets from a normal, well-adjusted President. Most likely a parody."

We know the tweets aren't real, but it is kind of nice to imagine a world where Donald Trump is downright pleasant to everyone and has daisies as his Twitter banner.

Advertising

Let's get to know Trump's delightful alter-ego, shall we?

He loves spending time with his family.

He loves nature.

Advertising

He respects the customs of his Muslim neighbors.

He wears seersucker suits.

Advertising

Nice Donald Trump thinks that "Immature name calling belongs in kindergarten, not online." (This may be the biggest difference between him and real Donald Trump.)

Really, the nice version of Donald Trump is just happy to be alive.

Advertising

Ah. Wasn't that nice? Okay, break's over. Back to made-up words and fake news accusations.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.