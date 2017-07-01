Advertising

It seems like every day, there's a new crazy Twitter rampage from president Donald Trump that everyone needs to talk about. Feel like you could use a break from the president's Twitter shenanigans? You're not alone.

@niceDonaldTrump is a Twitter account that imagines what Trump would be tweeting if he were super nice. The account's bio reads, "Tweets from a normal, well-adjusted President. Most likely a parody."

We know the tweets aren't real, but it is kind of nice to imagine a world where Donald Trump is downright pleasant to everyone and has daisies as his Twitter banner.

Advertising

Let's get to know Trump's delightful alter-ego, shall we?

He loves spending time with his family.

Spending a lazy Saturday playing Minecraft with Barron. I love being able to spend time with him; we learn so much from each other! 😇 — Donald J. Trump (@niceDonaIdTrump) July 1, 2017

No better way to start a laid back weekend at Camp David in the great outdoors! Day of sublime adventure planned for Barron, Mel, & me.😃 pic.twitter.com/XP8AmAliZy — Donald J. Trump (@niceDonaIdTrump) June 17, 2017

He loves nature.

Advertising

A ruby-throated hummingbird visited Mel's hibiscus on the Truman Balcony this evening! True fact: Only the males have the ruby 'collar.' pic.twitter.com/l0zYcv1mLY — Donald J. Trump (@niceDonaIdTrump) June 28, 2017

Ivanka, Eric, and Donnie on the Catoctin Mountain trails. Love being away from it all in the cool mountain air. Good for the body & soul. pic.twitter.com/9KCcMo06pA — Donald J. Trump (@niceDonaIdTrump) June 17, 2017

He respects the customs of his Muslim neighbors.

To Muslim friends around the world: May the magic of Eid bring happiness in your life & may it fill your heart with wonders. #EidMubarak! — Donald J. Trump (@niceDonaIdTrump) June 25, 2017

He wears seersucker suits.

Advertising

☀ It's a terrific day for a seersucker suit. ☀ — Donald J. Trump (@niceDonaIdTrump) June 13, 2017

Nice Donald Trump thinks that "Immature name calling belongs in kindergarten, not online." (This may be the biggest difference between him and real Donald Trump.)

Working hard this week with @FLOTUS on her effort to end cyber bullying! Immature name calling belongs in kindergarten, not online. — Donald J. Trump (@niceDonaIdTrump) June 29, 2017

Really, the nice version of Donald Trump is just happy to be alive.

71 years I've been privileged to be here. What an honor to live on this beautiful rock with all manner of wonderful people. Feeling blessed. — Donald J. Trump (@niceDonaIdTrump) June 14, 2017

Advertising

Ah. Wasn't that nice? Okay, break's over. Back to made-up words and fake news accusations.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.