No one likes to work on holidays, but sometimes you just have to suck it up and do what you gotta do—especially when you are literally the person responsible for dealing with foreign countries, including those pesky hostile ones with dangerous missiles, like North Korea.

On Tuesday, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley tweeted that her Independence Day was ruined after she got stuck in meetings following North Korea's latest missile test.

Party foul, Kim Jong Un. Party foul.

Spending my 4th in meetings all day. #ThanksNorthKorea — Nikki Haley (@nikkihaley) July 4, 2017

Ugh, isn't it just the worst when you have to miss the fireworks to prevent those potentially deadly North Korean "fireworks" from raining down on the country you supposedly love? Hopefully those meetings were worth missing the BBQ, Nikki!

It certainly didn't take long for Twitter to put Haley in her place.

I noticed a lot of people in this administration talk and act like they're doing us a favor. — The Love Below (@TheLoveBel0w) July 4, 2017

What job did you think you were signing up for, exactly? — Clara Jeffery (@ClaraJeffery) July 4, 2017

While I appreciate your service to our nation, perhaps you should be thanking the nearly 200,000 US troops serving overseas on #FourthOfJuly — Andrew Weinstein (@Weinsteinlaw) July 4, 2017

The amount of arrogance in this tweet is baffling. Is serving the American people an inconvenience for you? If so, feel free to step down. — Geraldine (@everywhereist) July 4, 2017

Did you think being the United States ambassador to the United Nations was a 9-5 job with holidays off? — Dave Hogg 📎 (@Stareagle) July 4, 2017

Yeah, sucks to be in a position of power during a crisis & having to show up to actually do your job while millions are threatened — Dominic Patten (@DeadlineDominic) July 4, 2017

The irony? Just days ago Haley celebrated cuts to the UN's peacekeeping budget.

Well, what do we expect from a woman whose boss has played 35 rounds of golf since taking office?

