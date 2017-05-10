Advertising

Besides Fox News and Breitbart, there's another entity out there that doesn't want any comparison between Donald Trump and Richard Nixon.

FUN FACT: President Nixon never fired the Director of the FBI #FBIDirector #notNixonian pic.twitter.com/PatArKOZlk — RichardNixonLibrary (@NixonLibrary) May 9, 2017

After Donald Trump decided to fire the man in charge of an investigation against him—FBI Director James Comey—the comparisons flew like birds. Journalists, tweeters, and every American with a shallow grasp on history immediately drew parallels to Richard Nixon. In Nixon's famous "Saturday Night Massacre" the president fired special prosecutor Archibald Cox, the man in charge of the Watergate investigation against him.

Enter the institution in charge of Nixon's legacy: the Richard Nixon Presidential Library. They seem insulted by the comparisons.

"FUN FACT" they wrote, dripping in sarcasm. (Even) "President Nixon never fired the Director of the FBI... #NotNixonian."

The comments on the tweet only doubled down on the differences between the two presidents.

no- but he fired Arch. Cox, who was leading the investigation into him at the time, ala James Comey. now not the right moment to pick a nit. — Dennis Herring (@dcherring) May 9, 2017

And "accepted the resignations" of the Attorney General and Deputy AG. — Paula Higgins (@justamusicprof) May 9, 2017

Called out on a technically correct but misleading tweet and acknowledges it? #NotTrumpian — Jeremy Pollack (@jeremypollack) May 10, 2017

Donald Trump, go ahead, keep making Richard Nixon look good.

