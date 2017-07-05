Advertising

On July 4th, the National Public Radio (NPR) Twitter account continued their yearly tradition of tweeting the entire Declaration of Independence in a series of over 100 posts to their feed.

We won't post the entire thread, but here is a sample:

NPR Twitter

The most retweeted segment of The Declaration was this line:

A Prince whose character is thus marked by every act which may define a Tyrant, is unfit to be the ruler of a free people. — NPR (@NPR) July 4, 2017

Hm. We wonder why.

Anyway, most would argue that the annual post is an undeniable act of patriotism, but this year NPR's account was under attack from Trump supporters who accused the radio station of trying to start a coup:

Are you drunk? Your silly tweets make your state of mind questionable. — LadyJJ (@Deplorable_JJ) July 5, 2017

So, NPR is calling for revolution.

Interesting way to condone the violence while trying to sound "patriotic".

Your implications are clear. — D.G.Davies (@JustEsrafel) July 4, 2017

Coming from some who sells there Ti*s online!! Joke.. stay in canada.. — Eddie B ( E.B.) (@Truckereddieb) July 5, 2017

this is why you're going to get defunded — Darren Mills 🇺🇸 (@darren_mills) July 4, 2017

Seriously, this is the dumbest idea I have ever seen on twitter. Literally no one is going to read 5000 tweets about this trash. — Darren Mills 🇺🇸 (@darren_mills) July 4, 2017

Not only did these people fail to recognize the Declaration of Independence in the first place, but they also misinterpreted the 241-year-old words and thought that NPR intended to start some sort of violent political revolution.

Sorry, but we can pretty much guarantee that if we were going to have some sort of coup, Ira Glass and Terry Gross probably wouldn't be the first ones to throw down.

Looks like Donald Trump is not the only one who should have paid more attention in history class.

That fact that Conservatives assumed this was about Trump says a hell of a lot about Trump. — Carl Hallowell (@JCHallowell) July 5, 2017

Ppl who think The Declaration of Independence = an attack on Trump rather than King George, maybe they're not as patriotic as they think. — Eirinn (@indigolantern) July 5, 2017

It is SO telling that @npr is tweeting our Declaration Independence… and Trump supporters think it's an anti-Trump tirade. — Matthew Ebel (@matthewebel) July 4, 2017

Hey, it's not their fault. The Declaration of Independence is just way too PC.

