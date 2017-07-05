Advertising

On July 4th, the National Public Radio (NPR) Twitter account continued their yearly tradition of tweeting the entire Declaration of Independence in a series of over 100 posts to their feed.

We won't post the entire thread, but here is a sample:

The most retweeted segment of The Declaration was this line:

Hm. We wonder why.

Anyway, most would argue that the annual post is an undeniable act of patriotism, but this year NPR's account was under attack from Trump supporters who accused the radio station of trying to start a coup:

Not only did these people fail to recognize the Declaration of Independence in the first place, but they also misinterpreted the 241-year-old words and thought that NPR intended to start some sort of violent political revolution.

Sorry, but we can pretty much guarantee that if we were going to have some sort of coup, Ira Glass and Terry Gross probably wouldn't be the first ones to throw down.

Looks like Donald Trump is not the only one who should have paid more attention in history class.

Hey, it's not their fault. The Declaration of Independence is just way too PC.

