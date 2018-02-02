The Republican memo written to smear the FBI is out. Here are the best takes on Twitter.

Over the objections of the FBI, the Justice Department, and the intelligence community, President Trump has decided to declassify a Republican-concocted memo alleging bias against him in the Russia investigation.

The memo, championed by Rep. Devin Nunes, was first sent to conservative media outlets The Washington Examiner and Fox News, indicating just how partisan this whole ordeal is. The memo insists that the FBI used the so-called Steele dossier (aka the report about the pee tape) to argue in favor of surveillance against Trump campaign advisor Carter Page, who had already been on the FBI's radar since 2013. Nunes and co. are trying to argue that because the Pee Tape Dossier may (or may not) have been used to argue in favor of tracking Page to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court, the entire Russia probe that has already scored four indictments has no integrity.

People who were against the memo's release—Democrats, the FBI, the DoJ—argue that it's merely a set of cherry-picked facts designed to make federal investigators look bad, and that Nunes didn't even read the underlying classified material he's kvetching about.

Trump already seems to be using this document as a pretense to fire Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, the guy overseeing special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.