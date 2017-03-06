Advertising

Donald Trump has been throwing around accusations that Barack Obama wiretapped Trump Tower during the 2016 election, but the Barack and Michelle aren't going to let that drama get in the way of their relaxing date night.

Photos of the Obamas enjoying a day at the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C. have surfaced on social media, and they look just as cool, calm, and collected as always.

@Gidi_Traffic THE REAL AMERICAN BOSS:Barack & Michelle Obama seen as they exited the National Gallery of Art in Washington on Sunday pic.twitter.com/LRAqu5Djqv — AustynZOGS (@Austynzogs) March 6, 2017

As per usual, Barack Obama was sporting his typical "super chill dad" attire, and Michelle looked flawless.

Advertising

Post-White House life is suiting the Obamas well. Take that, haters.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.