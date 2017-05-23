Advertising

The scrolling eyes of America were well-attuned to Pete Souza's Instagram feed on Tuesday, just a day after cameras caught First Lady Melania Trump refusing the Donald's attempt to hold her hand.

The former White House photographer for Barack Obama responded with this perfectly-timed masterpiece:

Holding hands. A post shared by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on May 23, 2017 at 7:53am PDT

The caption: "Holding hands."

Pete Souza has gotten Instagram-famous since leaving the White House for his master-level trolling of the new White House inhabitants.

His latest shot is the perfect answer to yesterday's hand-holding debacle:

What did Melania's 5 fingers say to Trump's hand? SLAP! 😭pic.twitter.com/AY7N46jM9r — Legends (@LegendsofCH) May 22, 2017

And it's even better considering the same thing happened again today:

Nope, still not touching you pic.twitter.com/r1PBmRfbbl — Mark Gongloff (@markgongloff) May 23, 2017

Souza had previously shared the backstory to the touching hand-holding shot of the Obamas, and it adds a touch of sweetness to a very salty affair.

Via the Huffington Post:

I was moving around trying to capture different scenes away from the stage during the event to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of Bloody Sunday and the Selma to Montgomery civil rights marches. When I glanced back towards the stage, I noticed the president and first lady holding hands as they listened to the remarks of Rep. John Lewis. I managed to squeeze off a couple of frames before they began to applaud, and the moment was gone.

Hopefully, Souza's already brainstorming what sweet Obama photo he'll share when James Comey finally testifies.

