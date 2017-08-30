Advertising

While Donald Trump is offering steady, compassionate leadership during a crisis by giving a campaign speech and then a tax reform speech, Barack Obama did things a wee bit differently.

Politico noted about Trump's Tuesday trip to Texas, "It was a presidential trip to a deluged state where the president didn’t meet a single storm victim, see an inch of rain or get near a flooded street."

Obama's former White House Photographer and current Master of Throwing Shade Pete Souza shared a photos of his boss during natural disasters to privde some comparisons.

The caption reads:

President Obama with a victim of Hurricane Sandy. There are no Democrats or Republicans hurting in Houston; there are just Americans. At a time like this, it shouldn't be about selling baseball hats or commenting on crowd size. It's about helping our fellow human beings. Pets too. This storm is catastrophic, not epic. Thousands of people are affected. Please consider donating to the many charities doing good work in Texas and other states to come. I am donating to the Red Cross and other local charities today but please feel free to comment on other worthy charities that you would recommend to me and others.

And today, while Trump is in Missouri talking taxes, Souza shared a photo of his boss visiting the state's city of Joplin after it suffered a catastrophic tornado.

President Obama greeting people affected by an F5 tornado in Joplin, Missouri that killed more than 100 people in 2011. “But that does not mean we are powerless in the face of adversity,” he said. “How we respond when the storm strikes is up to us. How we live in the aftermath of tragedy and heartache, that’s within our control. And it’s in these moments, through our actions, that we often see the glimpse of what makes life worth living in the first place."

What a moving display of compassion.

But selling hats is cool too.

