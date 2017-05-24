A new rule of the internet in Donald Trump's America is that for every Trump gaffe, there is an elegant troll from President Obama's official White House photographer, Pete Souza.
When twice-divorced President Trump met Pope Francis, Pontifex was less than enthused, serving up a grimace direct from god.
The photo quickly became a meme, and Souza couldn't help but chime in with a picture of a happier presidential-papal meeting.
"Mutual admiration," the caption reads.
Neither Trump nor the Pope seem to admire one another outside of the obligatory press statements.
Pope Francis has spoken up against Trump's policies towards immigrants and the earth.
And Trump lashed out at Pope Francis during the campaign, because nothing and no one is sacred.
Today, we are all pope.