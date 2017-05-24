Advertising

A new rule of the internet in Donald Trump's America is that for every Trump gaffe, there is an elegant troll from President Obama's official White House photographer, Pete Souza.

When twice-divorced President Trump met Pope Francis, Pontifex was less than enthused, serving up a grimace direct from god.

What an unbelievable photo pic.twitter.com/fGIaNZZQvY — Gideon Resnick (@GideonResnick) May 24, 2017

The photo quickly became a meme, and Souza couldn't help but chime in with a picture of a happier presidential-papal meeting.

Mutual admiration, 2016. A post shared by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on May 24, 2017 at 6:55am PDT

"Mutual admiration," the caption reads.

Neither Trump nor the Pope seem to admire one another outside of the obligatory press statements.

Pope Francis has spoken up against Trump's policies towards immigrants and the earth.

Pope Francis gives @realDonaldTrump a copy of Laudato Si', his encyclical on the environment and climate change — Joshua McElwee (@joshjmac) May 24, 2017

"A person who thinks only about building walls...and not building bridges is not Christian." - Pope Francis pic.twitter.com/NlDnUqbt4K — Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) May 24, 2017

And Trump lashed out at Pope Francis during the campaign, because nothing and no one is sacred.

Trump tweeted that it was the "honor of a lifetime" to meet Pope Francis. Here's what he said during the campaign. https://t.co/hx6UCTNZUN pic.twitter.com/XrDZqJicAR — Eric Geller (@ericgeller) May 24, 2017

Today, we are all pope.

