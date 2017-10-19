Obama was super emo in these unearthed letters to his college girlfriend.

If you've ever teared up while watching Barack Obama give a speech, you know that the former POTUS has a way with words. Turns out, his poetic manner goes way back to his college days.
As reported by the Associated Press, 30 pages of letters Obama wrote to his college girlfriend Alexandra McNear have been in an Emory University library's possession since 2014. The institution has finally made the nine letters public to researchers, and the Associated Press shared excerpts from a few of them.
In the introspective passages, Obama talks about feeling isolated, absorbing himself in his studies, a lonely visit to Indonesia, his and desire to give back with community organizing. Emo Obama > Punk Ivanka.
Here are excerpts from four of Obama's letters, released by Emory University, and courtesy of the Associated Press.
September 1982, New York City
I must admit large dollops of envy for both groups, my American friends consuming their life in the comfortable mainstream, the foreign friends in the international business world. Caught without a class, a structure, or a tradition to support me, in a sense the choice to take a different path is made for me.
The only way to assuage my feelings of isolation are to absorb all the traditions, classes, make them mine, me theirs. Taken separately, they’re unacceptable and untenable.
June 1983, Indonesia
I can’t speak the language well anymore. I’m treated with a mixture of puzzlement, deference and scorn because I’m American, my money and my plane ticket back to the U.S. overriding my blackness. I see old dim roads, rickety homes winding back towards the fields, old routes of mine, routes I no longer have access to.
November 1983, New York City
Salaries in the community organizations are too low to survive on right now, so I hope to work in some more conventional capacity for a year, allowing me to store up enough nuts to pursue those interests next.
April 1984, New York City
My ideas aren’t as crystallized as they were while in school, but they have an immediacy and weight that may be more useful if and when I’m less observer and more participant.
And in some of the letters, Obama turned his focus to the nature of he and McNear's relationship. “I think of you often, though I stay confused about my feelings,” Obama wrote to her in 1983, according to the Associated Press. “It seems we will ever want what we cannot have; that’s what binds us; that’s what keeps us apart.”
Luckily, Obama's poetic way of analyzing he and McNear's crumbling relationship eventually led to him and Michelle getting together. And they all lived happily ever after.