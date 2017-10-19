Obama was super emo in these unearthed letters to his college girlfriend.

If you've ever teared up while watching Barack Obama give a speech, you know that the former POTUS has a way with words. Turns out, his poetic manner goes way back to his college days.

As reported by the Associated Press, 30 pages of letters Obama wrote to his college girlfriend Alexandra McNear have been in an Emory University library's possession since 2014. The institution has finally made the nine letters public to researchers, and the Associated Press shared excerpts from a few of them.

In the introspective passages, Obama talks about feeling isolated, absorbing himself in his studies, a lonely visit to Indonesia, his and desire to give back with community organizing. Emo Obama > Punk Ivanka.

Here are excerpts from four of Obama's letters, released by Emory University, and courtesy of the Associated Press.

September 1982, New York City