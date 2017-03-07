Since its inception, the GOP has rammed against the Affordable Care Act—also known by its loving Republican-given pejorative, "Obamacare." As a candidate, Donald Trump ran on the promise that Obamacare would be repealed and replaced with a better option, though that option was never revealed until now. On Monday night, Republicans presented a 123-page bill outlining the new American Health Care Act. Behold, "Trumpcare."
Critics of Trumpcare are quick to point out that while it keeps some features of its predecessor, such as not discriminating against those with pre-existing conditions and letting young adults stay on their parent's insurance until age 26. However, Vox.com explains, it would seem that the GOP substitute will be more expensive and cover less people. The bill also will cut funding to Planned Parenthood, TIME pointed out, which could lead to 2.5 million women losing their access to birth control and mammograms.
Of course, it didn't take long for Twitter to start mocking the Obamacare replacement. Here are the 12 funniest "Obamacare vs. Trumpcare" memes that Twitter could come up with.
You can check out the entire bill here.