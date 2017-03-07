Advertising

Since its inception, the GOP has rammed against the Affordable Care Act—also known by its loving Republican-given pejorative, "Obamacare." As a candidate, Donald Trump ran on the promise that Obamacare would be repealed and replaced with a better option, though that option was never revealed until now. On Monday night, Republicans presented a 123-page bill outlining the new American Health Care Act. Behold, "Trumpcare."

TRUMPCARE caught between conservatives who say it covers too much and moderates who say it covers too few. Welcome to hell, GOP. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) March 7, 2017

Critics of Trumpcare are quick to point out that while it keeps some features of its predecessor, such as not discriminating against those with pre-existing conditions and letting young adults stay on their parent's insurance until age 26. However, Vox.com explains, it would seem that the GOP substitute will be more expensive and cover less people. The bill also will cut funding to Planned Parenthood, TIME pointed out, which could lead to 2.5 million women losing their access to birth control and mammograms.

Why does GOP Health Bill give an insurance company a larger tax break to increase CEO pay than it gives a family to buy coverage? #Trumpcare — Gregory Pizarro Jr. (@gregpizarrojr) March 7, 2017

Of course, it didn't take long for Twitter to start mocking the Obamacare replacement. Here are the 12 funniest "Obamacare vs. Trumpcare" memes that Twitter could come up with.

Obamacare/ GOP Obamacare replacement pic.twitter.com/fryy7CSyOG — Erin 🎶Gloria🎶 Ryan (@morninggloria) March 7, 2017

Obamacare vs. American Healthcare Act pic.twitter.com/HOCE9T7TkW — ANTHONY OLIVEIRA (@meakoopa) March 7, 2017

Obamacare vs the GOP replacement pic.twitter.com/nFCmd4fJt8 — Disnebraska (@hobaird) March 7, 2017

Obamacare vs. GOP replacement pic.twitter.com/4ab9FtJedm — Knight of Cerebus (@SciOperative) March 7, 2017

Obamacare vs. Replacement Obamacare pic.twitter.com/hLyW5sX8HU — Andi Zeisler (@andizeisler) March 7, 2017

Obamacare vs Trumpcare pic.twitter.com/8VDZEAAtQx — billy eichner (@billyeichner) March 7, 2017

Obamacare v. Obamacare replacement pic.twitter.com/TVoObfhm4v — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) March 7, 2017

ObamaCare vs. GOP Replacement pic.twitter.com/lvnuLFC8YQ — Jackie Carbajal (@jackiecarbajal) March 7, 2017

Obamacare vs. GOP replacement pic.twitter.com/Pi7oRc6lgl — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) March 7, 2017

You can check out the entire bill here.

