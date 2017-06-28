Advertising

Obama's wily photographer, Pete Souza, has struck again.

On Tuesday, Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell delayed the vote on Trumpcare. The bill's preexisting condition, diagnosed as lack of support in the Senate, will now lead to "a long, heated summer of health care battles," according to the New York Times.

In reaction to the news, you can imagine just how much sadder Mitch McConnell's already-sad looking face looks.

So Souza posted this jubilant photo to Instagram—the 2010 celebration just after Obamacare passed.

On the Truman Balcony after the passage of the ACA in 2010. A post shared by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on Jun 27, 2017 at 5:30pm PDT

"On the Truman Balcony after the passage of the ACA in 2010," wrote Souza, master troll. He also added this one, of the only people in the world ever riveted by C-Span.

Won't ever forget this day: the day Congress passed the Affordable Care Act. Everyone gathered in the Roosevelt Room to watch the historic vote on CSpan. Moments later, I was photographing the celebration, which culminated with the President inviting everyone upstairs to the Truman Balcony. A post shared by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on Jun 27, 2017 at 9:25am PDT

If only he had photos of the after party.

