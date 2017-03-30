Advertising

In light of Donald Trump's support for Brexit, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker reportedly joked that he'll support the succession of Ohio and Texas.

"The newly elected president is delighted to see Britain leave," said Juncker, as the UK prepared to follow through on their vote to separate from the European Union.

"If he carries on, I am going to promote the independence of Ohio and Austin, Texas."

Yahoo News reports that the crowd of European People's Party delegates laughed at the remark, but Donald Trump's support of Brexit has surely infuriated supporters of the European Union. Trump's been anything but subtle about the issue.

Back in August, Trump made the statement that he should be called "Mr. Brexit," for his place as an underdog in the polls.

They will soon be calling me MR. BREXIT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 18, 2016

After the vote took place, Trump erroneously praised Scotland for "taking their country back." Scotland was overwhelmingly against the decision to secede from the European Union.

Just arrived in Scotland. Place is going wild over the vote. They took their country back, just like we will take America back. No games! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 24, 2016

So here's to a new nation—a union between the great state of Ohio and the single city of Austin. We'll call it O'Austin. It'll have great tacos and LeBron James. The state flag will be LeBron James dunking a taco. Everyone will get free healthcare.

Who says no?

