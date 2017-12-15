Omarosa strikes back at Robin Roberts' snub by declaring a "black woman civil war."

Uh-oh, it's on. Omarosa Manigault Newman was on Good Morning America on Thursday, doing a segment about her exit from the White House. But things turned nasty when, after the segment, co-host Robin Roberts said, "She says she has a story to tell and I’m sure she will be selling that story. Yeah. Bye, Felicia." (For those not in the know, "Bye, Felicia" is a reference to the movie Friday, and it's most definitely a diss.)

Those were the original shots fired, but now Omarosa is shooting back. When Inside Edition asked her about Roberts' remark, the former Apprentice contestant said, "That was petty," and added, "It’s a black woman civil war.”

The wise @RobinRoberts took the words right out of my mouth: “Bye, Felicia.” #Omarosa pic.twitter.com/p7pfzhK00L — Seth Lemon (@Seth_Lemon) December 14, 2017

The circumstances of Omarosa leaving her position as White House aide are not completely clear. There are reports that she had to be dragged out of the building after being fired by chief of staff John Kelly. Omarosa, however, says that she was the one who decided to leave, after she saw things that made her "very uncomfortable." She told GMA, “I resigned, and I didn’t do that in the residence as reported."