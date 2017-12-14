The internet is losing it over GMA's extremely shady Omarosa send-off. The meme is strong.

Omarosa Manigault Newman, one-time Apprentice star and now-former director of communications for the Office of Public Liason, either resigned or was fired from the White House on Wednesday.
We will perhaps best remembered her for her pre-election statement that critics would be forced to "bow down to President Trump."
Amid reports that Omarosa was definitively not escorted from the premises by the Secret Service while shouting profanities, the former reality star stopped by Good Morning America on Thursday to clear up other rumors and reports.
Like the one that she was fired. She wasn't fired, according to Omarosa, as she reiterated several hundred times in an interview with Michael Strahan. She resigned.
Asked about her opinion on the president's handling of Charlottesville and his Roy Moore endorsement, Omarosa responded ominously:
Because I am serving until the 20th, I have to be very careful about how I answer this, but there were a lot of things that I observed during the last year that I was very unhappy with, that I was very uncomfortable with...
When I have a chance to tell my story, Michael, it's quite a story to tell. As the only African American woman in this White House... I have seen things that have made me uncomfortable, that have upset me, that have affected me deeply and emotionally, that has affected my community and my people.
At the end of the segment, the Good Morning America crew apparently kicked back from Michael Strahan's interview to the studio, where GMA host Robin Roberts summed up the segment with the unbelievably shady statement:
"She said she has a story to tell and I'm sure that she'll be selling that story."
And then the kicker, almost muttered under her breath:
"Bye, Felicia."
In case you don't know your meme, "Bye Felicia" comes from the movie Friday and is probably the internet's favorite way of rudely dismissing someone via gif or hashtag.
To use another internet phrase, the people of Twitter were here for it.
If you thought the Bye, Felicia meme was over: enjoy its new renaissance.