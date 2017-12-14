The internet is losing it over GMA's extremely shady Omarosa send-off. The meme is strong.

Omarosa Manigault Newman, one-time Apprentice star and now-former director of communications for the Office of Public Liason, either resigned or was fired from the White House on Wednesday.

We will perhaps best remembered her for her pre-election statement that critics would be forced to "bow down to President Trump."

Amid reports that Omarosa was definitively not escorted from the premises by the Secret Service while shouting profanities, the former reality star stopped by Good Morning America on Thursday to clear up other rumors and reports.

Like the one that she was fired. She wasn't fired, according to Omarosa, as she reiterated several hundred times in an interview with Michael Strahan. She resigned.

.@omarosa on her time at the White House with Trump administration: “There were a lot of things that I observed during the last year that I was very unhappy with, that I was very uncomfortable with." pic.twitter.com/qKHSyw6y4B — Good Morning America (@GMA) December 14, 2017

Asked about her opinion on the president's handling of Charlottesville and his Roy Moore endorsement, Omarosa responded ominously: