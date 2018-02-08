Omarosa talks about her time in the White House On 'Celebrity Big Brother': 'I was haunted by tweets every day.'

America: Where one minute you can be working in the White House, and the next you can be spilling secrets on Celebrity Big Brother.

After allegedly being physically removed from the White house in December, Omarosa Manigault-Newman (or just 'Omarosa'), joined the cast of Celebrity Big Brother. Not surprisingly, it looks like the Apprentice contestant turned White House political aide is not holding back when talking about her brief stint as Donald Trump's Assistant to the President and Director of Communications for the Office of Public Liaison. Yes, that was her very long official title.

In the clip below, Omarosa can be heard talking about the inner-workings of the White House to fellow cast mate, Ross Matthews. The mood is...shall we say...foreboding?

"I was haunted by tweets every day," she said in the clip. "Like, what is he going to tweet next?"

Us too, girl.

When Matthews asked Omarosa to assure him that everything would be okay, she somberly responded, "It’s going to not be okay, it’s not. It's so bad."