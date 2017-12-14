This 2004 'SNL' bit about Omarosa is even funnier now.

On Tuesday, it was revealed that Omarosa Manigault-Newman would be leaving the White House in almost as suspicious circumstances as she was hired.
White House correspondent April Reid reported that after a blow up at the White House Christmas party, Omarosa was fired by chief of staff John Kelly, and she got so pissed she tried to go to the residence. The Secret Service confirmed that they had to deactivate her pass to prevent her from getting back in ever again.
The drama kept unfolding and the tea kept spilling on Thursday morning, when Good Morning America's Robin Roberts gave her the "Bye Felicia" treatment on live TV.
With Omarosa's reality show antics in the news, Seth Meyers shared an SNL sketch from 2004 after she was fired by Trump the FIRST time, and Maya Rudolph's impression is a DELIGHT.
Look at baby Tina Fey and baby Jimmy Fallon introduce the recently TV-fired Omarosa, looking so young and innocent because they have yet to learn that the host of that trash television show would become President of the United States.
The sketch could still work today—just think of the things falling on Omarosa's head as metaphors for General John Kelly.