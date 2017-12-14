This 2004 'SNL' bit about Omarosa is even funnier now.

On Tuesday, it was revealed that Omarosa Manigault-Newman would be leaving the White House in almost as suspicious circumstances as she was hired.

White House correspondent April Reid reported that after a blow up at the White House Christmas party, Omarosa was fired by chief of staff John Kelly, and she got so pissed she tried to go to the residence. The Secret Service confirmed that they had to deactivate her pass to prevent her from getting back in ever again.

The Secret Service was not involved in the termination process of Ms Manigault Newman or the escort off of the complex. Our only involvement in this matter was to deactivate the individual's pass which grants access to the complex. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) December 13, 2017

The drama kept unfolding and the tea kept spilling on Thursday morning, when Good Morning America's Robin Roberts gave her the "Bye Felicia" treatment on live TV.