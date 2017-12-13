Trump pulled an 'Apprentice' and fired Omarosa. Twitter is sending her off in style.

Trump pulled an 'Apprentice' and fired Omarosa. Twitter is sending her off in style.
Orli Matlow
Dec 13, 2017@3:51 PM
Advertising

Omarosa Manigault, the reality star-turned-White House spokesperson to reality star-turned-President Trump, is leaving the White House.

According to White House correspondent April Ryan, Omarosa's departure is not voluntary, and involves some reality TV-level drama with Chief of Staff John Kelly.

People have jokes about the end of the Apprentice star's apprenticeship, and not all of them involve, "You're fired!"

1.

2.

3.

Advertising

4.

5.

6.

Advertising

7.

8.

9.

Advertising

10.

11.

12.

Advertising

13.

14.

15.

Advertising
© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc