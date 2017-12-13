Trump pulled an 'Apprentice' and fired Omarosa. Twitter is sending her off in style.

Omarosa Manigault, the reality star-turned-White House spokesperson to reality star-turned-President Trump, is leaving the White House.

According to White House correspondent April Ryan, Omarosa's departure is not voluntary, and involves some reality TV-level drama with Chief of Staff John Kelly.

Sources say General Kelly did the firing and Omarosa is alleged to have acted very vulgar and cursed a lot and said she helped elect President Trump. The word is a General Kelly had it and got rid of her. — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) December 13, 2017

According to multiple sources Omarosa did not resign. She was even escorted out of he building and off campus. — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) December 13, 2017

People have jokes about the end of the Apprentice star's apprenticeship, and not all of them involve, "You're fired!"

1.

Omarosa out. Apparently Trump heard black women were responsible for Roy Moore losing so he fired the first one he saw. — Patrick S. Tomlinson (@stealthygeek) December 13, 2017

2.

Look at Omarosa getting escorted out of 1600 Pennsylvania Ave pic.twitter.com/C6S7JHuT9M — Mars BLACKMAN (@AD_Renaissance) December 13, 2017

3.