Oprah made a decision on 2020 and you will be devastated or relieved.

After weeks of excitement and speculation spawned by that transcendent speech she gave at the Golden Globe Awards, an interview with her excellency Oprah Winfrey explicitly states whether or not she will run for president in 2020.

And...she isn't.

Oprah is on the cover of InStyle magazine this month, and was asked point blank whether she's packing up and moving to Washington.

Oprah 2020? “I’ve always felt very secure and confident with myself in knowing what I could do and what I could not. And so it’s not something that interests me. I don’t have the DNA for it,” March cover star @Oprah tells @LauraBrown99. https://t.co/iszoxFeChp pic.twitter.com/FkrWJt9lQn — InStyle (@InStyle) January 25, 2018

"Why would I be president when I could be Oprah?" is not what she said, but it sure sounds like what she thinks.

"How do you feel when people say 'Oprah 2020'?" InStyle asked.

She answered: