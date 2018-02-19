Trump slammed Oprah as 'insecure' on Twitter. Twitter pointed out one big problem with his comments.

Donald Trump kicked off President's Day by doing what he loves most— smearing people on Twitter.
Late Sunday night, Trump tweeted this unprovoked attack on Oprah after her 60-Minutes special aired on CBS. Oprah sat down with 14 voters, half of whom voted for Trump, for a follow up after first interviewing them on the show in 2017.
Oprah hosted a group discussion that covered everything from Trump's "shithole countries" comments to his sexual harassment allegations.
It certainly seems that Trump was not a fan of the program:
Well, someone does seem insecure here...and it certainly is not Oprah.
Twitter was quick to point out that Trump really seemed to be projecting in his comments.
A strong, successful black woman who is a self-made billionaire who happens to be beloved by millions? What about Oprah could possibly intimidate Trump?
After Oprah delivered a rousing speech at this year's Golden Globes, many wondered if the media mogul would consider running for the White House.
Trump wasted no time commenting on Oprah's potential political future, telling reporters back in January:
"Yeah, I'd beat Oprah. Oprah would be a lot of fun. I know her very well. You know I did one of her last shows -- she had Donald Trump (this is before politics) her last week and she had Donald Trump and my family, it was very nice. No, I like Oprah. I don't think she's going to run."
Indeed Oprah later clarified that she has no plans to run for office, so you can stop sweating now, Mr. President.