Trump slammed Oprah as 'insecure' on Twitter. Twitter pointed out one big problem with his comments.

Donald Trump kicked off President's Day by doing what he loves most— smearing people on Twitter.

Late Sunday night, Trump tweeted this unprovoked attack on Oprah after her 60-Minutes special aired on CBS. Oprah sat down with 14 voters, half of whom voted for Trump, for a follow up after first interviewing them on the show in 2017.

Oprah hosted a group discussion that covered everything from Trump's "shithole countries" comments to his sexual harassment allegations.

It certainly seems that Trump was not a fan of the program:

Just watched a very insecure Oprah Winfrey, who at one point I knew very well, interview a panel of people on 60 Minutes. The questions were biased and slanted, the facts incorrect. Hope Oprah runs so she can be exposed and defeated just like all of the others! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 19, 2018

Well, someone does seem insecure here...and it certainly is not Oprah.

Twitter was quick to point out that Trump really seemed to be projecting in his comments.

Last Night Trump called Oprah Winfrey 'very insecure'.



Maybe I'm wrong but Oprah seems like the definition of "very secure"



On the other hand, someone who spends their day using a mass shooting of children to rationalize why THEY aren't going to prison.. that's another story... — Brian Krassenstein🐬 (@krassenstein) February 19, 2018

Trump accusing Oprah of being insecure is like me accusing someone else of farting on my couch just now https://t.co/Lh1Wty1T03 — Ike Barinholtz (@ikebarinholtz) February 19, 2018