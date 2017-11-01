Papa John’s is blaming poor pizza sales on NFL protests. Big mistake.

As NFL players have worked to bring awareness to the issue of police brutality, it is important to remember the real victim of this struggle: Papa John's Pizza.
Papa John's, "the official pizza company of the NFL" according to ESPN, is blaming football players' for its recent dip in sales.
"The NFL has hurt us," company founder and CEO John Schnatter told ESPN. "We are disappointed the NFL and its leadership did not resolve this."
Surprisingly, people are not moved by how protesting injustice has come to hurt a billionaire pizza mogul.
Twitter has come together to roast this food chain.
Some people are even victim-blaming the 'za for it's failure to sell.
Others suggest that this is all part of Papa's plan.
Please keep Papa John in your thoughts and prayers during this devastatingly trying time.