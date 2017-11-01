Papa John’s is blaming poor pizza sales on NFL protests. Big mistake.

As NFL players have worked to bring awareness to the issue of police brutality, it is important to remember the real victim of this struggle: Papa John's Pizza.

Papa John's, "the official pizza company of the NFL" according to ESPN, is blaming football players' for its recent dip in sales.

"The NFL has hurt us," company founder and CEO John Schnatter told ESPN. "We are disappointed the NFL and its leadership did not resolve this."

Surprisingly, people are not moved by how protesting injustice has come to hurt a billionaire pizza mogul.

Papa Johns puts tomato soup on cardboard and threw Peyton Manning’s long head ass on a commercial and blaming black players lmaoooooo — Chiefs 6-😐 (@tattedykdub) November 1, 2017

Papa Johns would rather blame poor sales on NFL players kneeling than accept the fact that Little Caesars Hot N Ready is for the people. — Marcella Arguello (@marcellacomedy) November 1, 2017

This is a bold new marketing campaign by Papa Johns pizza: pic.twitter.com/vOXDchwoYH — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) November 1, 2017

Twitter has come together to roast this food chain.