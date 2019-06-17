Parkland teen's acceptance to Harvard revoked after his racist texts went viral. He's pissed.

Kyle Kashuv, one of the teens who survived the Parkland shooting, revealed today that Harvard revoked his admissions after racist texts and comments he made three years ago went viral on social media last month.
Kashuv, a conservative pundit who has been vocally pro-gun in the wake of the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, posted a lengthy Twitter thread this morning criticizing Harvard for their decision. Here it is:
Here's the full letter he wrote to Harvard:
He also sent a letter to Harvard's "Office of Diversity," which he included here:
But Harvard sent him the following letter to rescind his acceptance.
He also shared this message he received "somewhat ironically" from the Office of Diversity, before they knew that his acceptance was withdrawn:
Kashuv says he asked Harvard for an in-person meeting to discuss his case and "work towards any possible path of reconciliation." They refused.
Kashuv also asserts that Harvard should offer him the opportunity to "grow," especially after going through the "life-altering event" that was the Parkland shooting. He also alludes to Harvard's "checkered past."
This "checkered past" apparently includes hiring slave owners.
Kashuv's tweet has sparked discussion over whether or not he should be forgiven for what he did. Many believe Kyle should be held accountable for his actions and that Harvard was right to withdraw his acceptance. His racist comments are recirculating on Twitter (TW: extremely racist language).
Many are pointing out that 16 is old enough to know not to use the n-word.
And that "atoning for bad behavior" does not mean zero consequences.
Others claim that Kyle is the victim here.
Some claim that they have personally forgiven him and therefore Harvard should, too.
Professional troll Ben Shapiro is on his side, for whatever that's worth.
Many, many others are offering, "somewhat ironically," thoughts and prayers.