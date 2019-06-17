Parkland teen's acceptance to Harvard revoked after his racist texts went viral. He's pissed.

Advertising

Kyle Kashuv, one of the teens who survived the Parkland shooting, revealed today that Harvard revoked his admissions after racist texts and comments he made three years ago went viral on social media last month. Kashuv, a conservative pundit who has been vocally pro-gun in the wake of the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, posted a lengthy Twitter thread this morning criticizing Harvard for their decision. Here it is: 1/ THREAD: Harvard rescinded my acceptance.



Three months after being admitted to Harvard Class of 2023, Harvard has decided to rescind my admission over texts and comments made nearly two years ago, months prior to the shooting.



I have some thoughts. Here’s what happened. — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) June 17, 2019 2/ A few weeks ago, I was made aware of egregious and callous comments classmates and I made privately years ago - when I was 16 years old, months before the shooting - in an attempt to be as extreme and shocking as possible.



I immediately apologized.



Here is my apology: pic.twitter.com/eI38ziiQE8 — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) June 17, 2019 3/ After I issued this apology, speculative articles were written, my peers used the opportunity to attack me, and my life was once again reduced to a headline.



It sent me into one of the darkest spirals of my life. — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) June 17, 2019 4/ After the story broke, former peers & political opponents began contacting Harvard urging them to rescind me. Harvard then sent this letter stating that Harvard "reserves the right to withdraw an offer of admission" and requested a written explanation within 72 hours. pic.twitter.com/RfEQCvjgDX — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) June 17, 2019 5/ I responded to the letter with a full explanation, apology, and requested documents. pic.twitter.com/yWd6FeKWOJ — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) June 17, 2019 Here's the full letter he wrote to Harvard: Twitter

Advertising

Twitter He also sent a letter to Harvard's "Office of Diversity," which he included here: 6/ I also sent an email to the Office of Diversity and Inclusion to seek guidance on how to right this wrong and work with them once I was on campus. pic.twitter.com/3M1UEXXeQm — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) June 17, 2019 Twitter Twitter

Advertising

But Harvard sent him the following letter to rescind his acceptance. 7/ Harvard decided to rescind my admission with the following letter. pic.twitter.com/P3bLkF3hHn — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) June 17, 2019 Twitter He also shared this message he received "somewhat ironically" from the Office of Diversity, before they knew that his acceptance was withdrawn: 8/ Somewhat ironically, the Office of Diversity and Inclusion sent me this response regarding my apology:



“Thank you for your email. We appreciate your thoughtful reflections and look forward to connecting with you upon your matriculation in the fall of 2020..." pic.twitter.com/YUX67QW3KE — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) June 17, 2019

Advertising

Kashuv says he asked Harvard for an in-person meeting to discuss his case and "work towards any possible path of reconciliation." They refused. 9/ After receiving Harvard’s letter revoking my acceptance, I responded by asking for the opportunity to have an in-person meeting to make my case face to face and work towards any possible path of reconciliation.



Harvard responded by declining my meeting request. pic.twitter.com/rdsGU7BhjD — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) June 17, 2019 Twitter Twitter

Advertising

Kashuv also asserts that Harvard should offer him the opportunity to "grow," especially after going through the "life-altering event" that was the Parkland shooting. He also alludes to Harvard's "checkered past." 10/ Harvard deciding that someone can’t grow, especially after a life-altering event like the shooting, is deeply concerning. If any institution should understand growth, it’s Harvard, which is looked to as the pinnacle of higher education despite its checkered past. — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) June 17, 2019 This "checkered past" apparently includes hiring slave owners. 11/ Throughout its history, Harvard’s faculty has included slave owners, segregationists, bigots and antisemites. If Harvard is suggesting that growth isn't possible and that our past defines our future, then Harvard is an inherently racist institution.



But I don't believe that. — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) June 17, 2019

Advertising

12/ I believe that institutions and people can grow. I've said that repeatedly.



In the end, this isn’t about me, it's about whether we live in a society in which forgiveness is possible or mistakes brand you as irredeemable, as Harvard has decided for me. — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) June 17, 2019 13/ So what now? I’m figuring it out.



I had given up huge scholarships in order to go to Harvard, and the deadline for accepting other college offers has ended.



I’m exploring all options at the moment. — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) June 17, 2019 Kashuv's tweet has sparked discussion over whether or not he should be forgiven for what he did. Many believe Kyle should be held accountable for his actions and that Harvard was right to withdraw his acceptance. His racist comments are recirculating on Twitter (TW: extremely racist language). TW: Extreme racist language



Here's some of the racist language 16 y.o. Kyle Kashuv used, resulting in Harvard rescinding his admittance. Colleges take into account a student's entire high school record when making decisions, and using slurs is 100% fair game for consideration. pic.twitter.com/fWssTqHzhl — Kendally Brown (@kendallybrown) June 17, 2019

Advertising

Y’all. This is what @Harvard rescinded Kyle Kashuv’s admission for.



“I was only 16!”



Raise your hand if you knew not to be racist when you were 16. pic.twitter.com/d1Rt69icI3 — Bry ☀️ (@c3yric) June 17, 2019 You did learn via Harvard.



They taught you accountability . — Waingro (@krypt0nik) June 17, 2019 Many are pointing out that 16 is old enough to know not to use the n-word. You should have had these thoughts before you decided to use the n-word.



And don't give me "I was only 16”. You should fucking know at 16 not to use the n-word… ever. Indeed, you DID know; that's why you said it in a "private" group. — Pé Resists (@4everNeverTrump) June 17, 2019 And that "atoning for bad behavior" does not mean zero consequences.

Advertising

My child learned at a very young age that owning up and apologizing for bad behavior doesn't mean there are no consequences. It does mean you can be forgiven and go on to do better in the future. — Buster's View (@lkoneal) June 17, 2019 They made the right decision. — Charles Buchanan (@CRobertBuchanan) June 17, 2019 Others claim that Kyle is the victim here. What happened to you is wrong. — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) June 17, 2019 Some claim that they have personally forgiven him and therefore Harvard should, too.

Advertising

My heart hurts for @KyleKashuv.



While his comments were indefensible and personally offensive, I forgave Kyle.



More than anything, what he needs at this time is our prayers and our grace. Not our continued condemnation. — CJ Pearson (@thecjpearson) June 17, 2019 Professional troll Ben Shapiro is on his side, for whatever that's worth. Conservative talking heads are going to bat for Kyle Kashuv this morning, after his admission to Harvard was rescinded for making statements like these to his peers in the Advanced Placement U.S. History course.



Ben Shapiro called it a "cruel standard no one can possibly meet." pic.twitter.com/qHE6uOzoLF — Andy Campbell (@AndyBCampbell) June 17, 2019 Many, many others are offering, "somewhat ironically," thoughts and prayers. thoughts and prayers https://t.co/4ilMdsr6hL — Sarah Chadwick (@Sarahchadwickk) June 17, 2019