Patton Oswalt is no fan of Donald Trump and apparently neither is his 7-year-old daughter, Alice. The comedian tweeted out a photo of his daughter with a very powerful message she made on a postcard for the President of the United States. It's as adorable as it is cutting.
"Calm down," she wrote, with two emojis to illustrate her own mood (😎) and the president's mood (😱). This is absolutely brutal. And it's not just for show, either. Oswalt says he already mailed it.
"Alice just made this postcard for President Trump," the comedian wrote. "I just mailed it."
Twitter is loving it.
#ImWithHer
Some worry Alice's message may be too advanced for Donald Trump.
But the best responses were from other parents.
I can't wait for these kids to grow up and run the world already.