Patton Oswalt is no fan of Donald Trump and apparently neither is his 7-year-old daughter, Alice. The comedian tweeted out a photo of his daughter with a very powerful message she made on a postcard for the President of the United States. It's as adorable as it is cutting.

Alice just made this postcard for President Trump. I just mailed it. pic.twitter.com/R8ouktijxe — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) March 6, 2017

"Calm down," she wrote, with two emojis to illustrate her own mood (😎) and the president's mood (😱). This is absolutely brutal. And it's not just for show, either. Oswalt says he already mailed it.

"Alice just made this postcard for President Trump," the comedian wrote. "I just mailed it."

Twitter is loving it.

this kid is darling — Timothy Simons (@timothycsimons) March 6, 2017

omg! She is ❤❤❤❤😂😂😂😂😜😜😜😜👻👻👻👻👌👌👌👌💪💪💪💪💪💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼and 🐬🐬🐬🐬🐬 — Laurie Kilmartin (@anylaurie16) March 6, 2017

Out of the mouths of babes! G-d bless the child. — Richard Belzer (@MRbelzer) March 6, 2017

she is fantastic. I'd just tweeted this, but hers is better. pic.twitter.com/nthy2kNL6B — Tom the Dancing Bug (@RubenBolling) March 6, 2017

that is awesome. Alice, you are awesome! I hope you run for President, one day 😊 — Tammy Rosenfeld🖊 (@TammyRosenfeld) March 6, 2017

She is a smart and clever girl! And she is NOT wrong! — Celiene O'Hara (@celieneohara) March 6, 2017

#ImWithHer

we are all Alice — Jessica Plummer (@SketchyBones) March 6, 2017

unlike the current occupant of the White House, she can spell. — Patrick Kelleher (@u233tech) March 6, 2017

Some worry Alice's message may be too advanced for Donald Trump.

might be a little over @realDonaldTrump 's head — Todd Fenton (@AguynamedTodd) March 6, 2017

But the best responses were from other parents.

❤to Alice from us! Here's my baby with her self-made sign for a pre-election Trump protest march. Stay strong Alice! pic.twitter.com/fgUuVA8dS5 — Amy the Inexorable (@moogacat) March 6, 2017

Don't discount Alice because of her age. My daughter talked me into an anti-war rally when she was 10. — Dawn Howard ❄ (@realdawnhoward) March 6, 2017

My daughter (in profile pic) wrote this totally on her own. She rules. pic.twitter.com/4kPJnKoJdh — Todd Faber (@barnztormre) March 6, 2017

I can't wait for these kids to grow up and run the world already.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.