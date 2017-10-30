Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort has been indicted.

UPDATE 9:42 a.m.
According to the indictment, Paul Manafort laundered more than $18,000,000.
Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort and his business partner Rick Gates were told to surrender to federal authorities Monday morning, the New York Times reports. According to CNN, Manafort plans to turn himself in.
Manafort joined Trump's presidential campaign team in 2016, and served as campaign manager from June-August 2016. He had been under investigation for violations of federal tax law, money laundering and whether he appropriately disclosed his foreign lobbying.
After news of the sealed indictments broke on Friday, legal experts speculated all weekend about who would end up being charged. Suspicious wire transfers to a longtime Kremlin ally from Manafort definitely put eyes on the former Trump campaign chief.
This is the first charge in the special counsel investigation lead by Robert Mueller looking into the Trump's campaigns possible collusion with Russia during the 2016 election.
We will update this article as more information becomes available.