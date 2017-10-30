Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort has been indicted.

UPDATE 9:42 a.m.

According to the indictment, Paul Manafort laundered more than $18,000,000.

Manafort laundered more than $18,000,000 according to the indictment. pic.twitter.com/9RuMhUfXp1 — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 30, 2017

Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort and his business partner Rick Gates were told to surrender to federal authorities Monday morning, the New York Times reports. According to CNN, Manafort plans to turn himself in.

Manafort joined Trump's presidential campaign team in 2016, and served as campaign manager from June-August 2016. He had been under investigation for violations of federal tax law, money laundering and whether he appropriately disclosed his foreign lobbying.

Manafort is perp walked through the front door of the FBI field office pic.twitter.com/LQdppFwTeW — Tom Namako (@TomNamako) October 30, 2017

After news of the sealed indictments broke on Friday, legal experts speculated all weekend about who would end up being charged. Suspicious wire transfers to a longtime Kremlin ally from Manafort definitely put eyes on the former Trump campaign chief.