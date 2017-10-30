Twitter's laughing through Paul Manafort's indictment. Fox News is not.

It's another Monday in politics, and there's finally some news besides an unhinged tweet from the commander in chief. Trump's former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, and another campaign official named Rick Gates have turned themselves in to the Justice Department following a 12 count indictment, according to CNN.

JUST IN: Charges against Manafort & Gates include:



• Conspiracy against the United States

• Conspiracy to launder money

• False statements pic.twitter.com/JMJphihGMR — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 30, 2017

The reaction to the news is coming in several distinct categories:

Journalists are tweeting their favorite bits from the indictment.

Everyone who hates Pence is eager to tie Paul Manafort to his selection for VP.

A mass of people are making fun of Fox News' take on the news.

Everyone else is making jokes they've had pent up since last August.

Let's start with some details, shall we?

Indictment accuses Manafort and Gates of hiding "tens of millions of dollars in incomes as a result of their Ukraine work" by laundering. — T.J. Holmes (@tjholmes) October 30, 2017

The indictment alleges that Manafort and Gates secretly lobbied for a Russian backed party and lied about it. That is Russia related. — Ken Dilanian (@KenDilanianNBC) October 30, 2017

Manafort indictment: "In total, more than $75 million flowed through offshore accounts." — Ken Dilanian (@KenDilanianNBC) October 30, 2017