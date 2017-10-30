Twitter's laughing through Paul Manafort's indictment. Fox News is not.

Advertising
It's another Monday in politics, and there's finally some news besides an unhinged tweet from the commander in chief. Trump's former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, and another campaign official named Rick Gates have turned themselves in to the Justice Department following a 12 count indictment, according to CNN.
The reaction to the news is coming in several distinct categories:
- Journalists are tweeting their favorite bits from the indictment.
- Everyone who hates Pence is eager to tie Paul Manafort to his selection for VP.
- A mass of people are making fun of Fox News' take on the news.
- Everyone else is making jokes they've had pent up since last August.
Let's start with some details, shall we?
Advertising
And move into the fact that Paul Manafort was a large reason that Trump settled on Pence as VP.
Advertising
And here's the good stuff, a brief glimpse into Fox News through the eyes of the internet...
Advertising
Advertising
(By the way, here's the big burger news Fox is pushing as an SOS...)
And of course, no good Tweeter can resist tying the day's two huge pieces of news together in one succinct tweet.
If you're out of the loop:
Advertising
And finally, the jokes Twitter's been waiting to make for a year since Manafort resigned.
Advertising
See you next indictment.
Advertising