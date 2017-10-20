Here are the highlights of Paul Ryan's surprisingly ruthless Trump jokes at the Al Smith dinner.

You might remember Donald Trump's uncomfortable attempt at humor at last year's Al Smith dinner, the annual charity event/roast that gives politicians a chance to make fun of each other and show off the jokes someone else definitely wrote for them. Thursday night was Paul Ryan's turn on the stage, and he did not shy away from the elephant in the White House.
You can watch him in the clip above, or read his best Trump jokes below, ranked from best to worst with corresponding GIFs because this is the internet. And you really don't lose that much reading them, to be honest, because Paul Ryan has the delivery of Paul Ryan.
1. "Enough with the applause. You sound like the cabinet when Donald Trump walks in the room."
2. "I know last year that Donald Trump offended some people. I know his comments, according to critics, went too far. Some said it was unbecoming of a public figure. And they said that his comments were offensive. Well thank God he's learned his lesson."
3. "Every morning, I wake up in my office and I scroll Twitter to see which tweets that I will have to pretend I did not see later on."
4. "And when you read the papers tomorrow, everybody's going to report this thing differently. Breitbart's going to lead with, 'Ryan Slams the president amongst liberal elites. New York Times is going to report, 'Ryan defends the president in a state Hillary won. And the president will tweet, '300,000 at Al Smith Dinner cheer mention of my name.'"
5. "A lot of people they ask me, you know, guy from Wisconsin, what's it like to work on a daily basis with an abrasive New Yorker with a loud mouth? But you know, once you get to know him, Chuck Schumer's not all that bad."
6. "I don't think I've seen this many New York liberals, this many Wall Street CEOs in one room, since my last visit to the White House."
7. "Patricia Heaton. She is a Hollywood Republican. A Hollywood Republican. That is an oxymoron. Which clearly was the word that Rex Tillerson was looking for."
Props to Paul Ryan for showing more political courage during a roast than he has for the first year of Trump's presidency. Although it does raise certain questions going forward.
One thing's for sure: Donald Trump doesn't always love roasts.