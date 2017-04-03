Sunday was World Autism Awareness Day, and Paul Ryan saw the perfect opportunity to balance out his zeal for cutting Medicaid, a program that benefits people with autism. A handy blue pin! This makes up for everything, right?
Lauren Rabin, the founder of the Autism Family Center, gave a comprehensive review of how Paul Ryan's replacement for Obamacare would affect coverage for autism. Suffice to say, it's complicated—but the cuts to Medicaid, that Paul Ryan has said he "dreams" about—would have "serious consequences" for "low-income Americans" with Autism Spectrum Disorder. Rising costs for "people in need of constant care," like "those seeking treatment and therapies for ASD" would also hurt.
The Twitter reactions to Paul Ryan's hypocrisy were furious.
But it's perhaps this one specific interaction that's the most troubling for some:
Get educated, and don't rely on a pin for healthcare.